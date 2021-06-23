Study of the autumn semester abroad continuing for selected programs | Vanderbilt News





The Global Bureau of Education will support students in 13 study programs abroad in eight countries for the fall semester 2021. After careful consideration by Vanderbilt Global Security Office, students were notified Monday that their programs would begin pre-launch planning. Vanderbilt students are eager to make connections around the world, and studying abroad has always been an important aspect of global learning, said Vanessa Beasley, vice-academic for academic affairs and dean of the faculty of housing. As pandemic conditions have improved in some countries, we are able to identify study abroad experiences that will allow students to travel and study in a safer and healthier way. The 13 available programs were selected based on host country entry requirements, healthcare capacity, access and vaccination parity of host country, ability to provide experiential learning and exceptional relationships with foreign partners that may provide student support. Most programs are based in Western Europe, along with program countries in Jordan and South Korea. In collaboration with the Office of Global Security, the Office of Global Education is planning to expand this list of offerings further for spring 2022. While these programs have been approved by Vanderbilt to continue, circumstances may still arise that may compel cancellation. The University will monitor worldwide and local travel conditions, in particular the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and their potential impact on passenger movement. The Vanderbilts immunization requirement applies to all students, regardless of whether they are studying on campus or studying abroad. Students can schedule an appointment with one Adviser to the Global Office of Education to Discuss Program Options |

