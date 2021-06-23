North Korea’s foreign minister says he has no interest in US talks





North Korea’s foreign minister says his country is not even considering resuming stalled nuclear talks with the United States, dismissing hopes voiced by US and South Korean officials for a speedy resumption of negotiations

SEULL, South Korea – North Korea’s foreign minister said Wednesday that his country is not even considering resuming stalled nuclear talks with the United States, dismissing hopes expressed by U.S. officials. and South Korea for a speedy resumption of negotiations. The statement by Ri Son Gwon came a day after the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a message saying U.S. expectations for talks would plunge them into greater disappointment. Hope for a resumption of nuclear talks was ignited shortly after Kim Jong Un instructed officials at a political conference last week to prepare for dialogue and confrontation albeit more for confrontation with the Biden administration. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called Kims’ comments an interesting signal. Ri praised the statement issued by Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, which he said removed the hasty US judgment, conjecture and reception We are not even considering the possibility of any contact with the US, let alone we have them, which would lead us nowhere, just taking precious time, Ri said in a statement carried out by the Korean Central News Agency. News. Nuclear talks between Washington and Seoul have stalled since the collapse of a meeting between Kim Jong Un and former President Donald Trump in 2019 over a dispute over easing of US-led economic sanctions in exchange for partial denuclearization by North Korea. . While U.S. and South Korean officials expressed optimism over Kim’s comments that he expects both dialogue and confrontation, some experts say North Korea has been communicating the same message for months that it has no intention of returning to talks if the United States do not offer significant concessions, likely in the form of eased sanctions. Sung Kim, President Joe Bidens’s special envoy to North Korea, said Washington was ready to meet with the North anywhere, anytime without preconditions “as he visited Seoul for talks with South Korean and Japanese officials on the nuclear standoff. stressed that the Biden administration would continue to put pressure on North Korea with sanctions over its nuclear and missile ambitions. The tripartite talks followed a four-day meeting of North Korea’s ruling party last week in which Kim Jong Un called for stronger efforts to improve the nations’ economy, hit by pandemic border closures and facing deterioration. of lack of food.

