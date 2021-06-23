Eastbourne International Results Federal News Network





Wednesday At the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, United Kingdom Bag: 547,265 Area: Bar EASTBOURNE, UNITED KINGDOM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Eastbourne International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (bracket planting): Singles for men 16th round Alexander Bublik (8), Kazakhstan, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-2, 6-2. Max Purcell, Australia, def. Gael Monfils (1), France, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-3. Lorenzo Sonego (3), Italy, def. John Millman, Australia, 6-4, 6-2. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6), Spain, 7-6 (1), 0-0, ret. Alex de Minaur (2), Australia, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-3, 6-4. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3. Single women 16th round Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Camila Giorgio, Italy, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Coco Gauff, United States, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Elina Svitolina (2), Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Belinda Bencic (6), Switzerland, 6-4, 6-4. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Bianca Andreescu (3), Canada, 6-3, 6-3. Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-1, 6-4. Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Iga Swiatek (4), Poland, 4-6, 6-0, 6-1. The pair for men 16th round Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, India, def. Luke Johnson and Alastair Gray, Britain, 7-5, 6-3. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3). Harry Heliovaara, Finland and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-2, 6-3. Jamie Murray and Luke Bambridge, Britain, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin (4), France, 6-4, 6-4. John-Patrick Smith and John Peers, Australia, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3. Rajeev Ram, United States and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-5, 6-3. Jonny O’Mara, Britain, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Ken Skupski and Neal Skupski, Britain, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (2), Colombia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 10-3. The pair of women 16th round Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Hayley Carter, United States and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-0, 6-2. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (2), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 7-5. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 7-6 (10), 6-4. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Sam Stosur, Australia and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-0, 7-6 (2). Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-2, 2-6, 10-7. Nicole Melichar, United States and Demi Schuurs (1), The Netherlands, def. Julia Putintseva, Kazakhstan and Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 4-6, 7-5, 10-5. Christina McHale and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Sania Mirza, India, 6-3, 6-4. Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.







