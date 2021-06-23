The number of doctors retiring early has more than tripled since 2008, fueling fears that burnout and high pension tax bills are causing doctors to leave the NHS.

While 401 GPs and hospital physicians in England and Wales received early retirement in 2007-08, that number had risen to 1,358 in 2020-21 an increase of 239% in 13 years.

Doctors who leave before retirement are also becoming younger, the average age now showing only 59 new searches by BMJ.

The medical journal obtained the figures from the NHS Business Services Authority through a request for freedom of information.

There is a growing concern that the Covid pandemic has intensified the strain in which many physicians were already as a result of the growing demand for NHS care in recent years and increases the number of physicians suffering from mental health problems such as anxiety and PTSD.

Many doctors work long hours, including antisocial shifts, and complain about relentless workloads, while some struggle to reconcile childcare with NHS job requirements.

Prof. Martin Marshall, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), said: “These figures reflect what we are hearing from our members in general practice. The heavy workload and manpower pressures that our general practitioners and teams have worked on, which so far date with Covid-19 but have been exacerbated by the pandemic, are yielding their own.

When fully trained, highly experienced GPs are deciding to leave the profession earlier than planned due to workload pressure, this is a huge loss for the profession and patient care.

A recent survey of RCGP members found that 8% of respondents planned to leave the profession in the next year, 15% in the next two years and 34% in the next five years, Marshall said. While about half of those who had to retire were a quarter of the general practitioners involved identified stress and burning as reasons to leave.

If they leave, that could equate to patients losing 3,000 UK 40,000 family doctors by 2022, 6,000 by 2023 and 14,000 by 2026, he added. This would jeopardize Boris Johnsons’ ability to deliver on his promise to increase the number of GPs by 6,000 by 2024.

The British Medical Association, the leading doctors’ union, said many doctors were retiring early to avoid being hit with fat pension tax bills.

Repeated surveys by the BMA have shown that over half of doctors plan to retire before the age of 60, with most citing pension taxation as their main reason, said Dr Vishal Sharma, chairman of the BMA pension committee.

The number of doctors retiring early has increased dramatically since the government began making changes to the NHS pension scheme and pension tax rules. Doctors were given little opportunity but to consider early retirement, Sharma said.

Combining an exhausted workforce along with freezing life compensation [until 2026] simultaneous imposition will potentially result in a mass exodus of experienced physicians, at a time when patients need them most.

In 2013-14 the highest number of doctors of the last 13 years retired early: 2,069. Tom Moberly, the BMJ journalist who undertook the research, said the sharp increase in that year is likely to be of doctors leaving before the 2015 changes to the NHS pension scheme. In 2015 the NHS closed two sections of the NHS pension scheme, moving three-quarters of the staff to a newer scheme with less valid pension benefits.

The Department of Health and Social Welfare approached for comment.