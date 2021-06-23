What is happening with the construction at Tampa International Airport?

The pandemic made 2020 one of the worst air travel years, especially for airports.

The number of passengers at Tampa International Airport dropped to their lowest levels since 1993. Airport executives predicted a $ 74.6 million shortfall in operating revenue by September. And airport officials returned $ 906 million in construction projects by 2025.

But the trip drop had a silver lining: Construction crews working on major renovations at Tampa International could set longer hours without disturbing passengers. As a result, a handful of projects included in the $ 2 billion airports master plan are ahead of schedule.

Tampa International is currently in the second of three phases of the plan. Most of the current phase is scheduled to be completed later this year or early next year. Among the planned projects are the construction of a new Taxiway Water, a new plant that controls services such as air conditioning for the airport and a nine-storey office building and atrium called SkyCenter.

Three are further away than expected due to the pandemic, according to airport spokeswoman Danny Valentine.

The Blue Side Arrival side of the airport is taking eight express lanes to check baggage faster. Tampa International closed the area for a few weeks last spring to speed up work at the peak of passenger diving and is now expected to be completed two months in early October.

One of the key aspects that visitors will notice when approaching the airport is the road widening project. A lane is being added on both sides of the George J. Bean Parkway, and upper signs that direct drivers are being replaced as well. Work will be completed in November, three months earlier.

Pictured is the construction at Tampa International Airport. | [JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times] [ JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times ]

And Taxiway A bridge, which connects runways east and west, was completed over the pandemic. This allows other airport vehicles to travel from one to the other without passing in front of aircraft. The third bridge connects its main runways.

Tampa International also demolished the Red Side car rental garage and the Airside D motorway as planned. They were removed to make room for the lanes expressed along the road.

And while supply chain shortages have delayed or increased the costs of construction projects across the country, spokesman Valentine said prices and supplies for current airport efforts were already closed in pre-pandemic.

However, not everything went ahead. Among the nearly $ 1 billion in projects that were refurbished or rescheduled is Airside D, a $ 690 million effort to build 16 ports for domestic or international flights. The demolition of the Red Side rental garage also helped create space for the ship’s guide to the Airside D. While originally scheduled to end in late 2024, that date was extended for another four years.

Other projects affected in that category are still under evaluation.