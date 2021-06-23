Mexican president says Carlos Slim could help rebuild collapsed subway line





MEXICO CITY Business tycoon Carlos Slim is ready to repair part of the subway system in Mexico City, the country’s president said Wednesday after investigations revealed poor work by engineering firm Mr Slims had made that part of a line subway collapsed last month, killing 26 people. But it was not clear if this meant that Mr Slim would absorb any of the costs of repairing the line, which failed less than nine years after it opened. The results of a government-commissioned investigation conducted by DNV, a Norwegian risk management company and released last week, supported the findings of an investigation published just days ago by The New York Times. Both Timess and DNV investigations revealed that serious construction defects led to the collapse of an overpass in the Citys Mexico subway system, including problems with welding and placement of metal pegs, which were the foundations of the entire structure. Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador spoke of the urgent need to rehabilitate the line as soon as possible because more than 300,000 people travel on it every day. Metro Mexico Citys is the second largest in America, after New York Citys.

The president added that he was talking to the companies that built Line 12, the part of the subway system that experienced the collapse of the overpass, to fix it and restore service as soon as possible. The government may take them to court in an attempt to force them to enforce the bill, but this can take years and the results will be uncertain. There is a readiness from Carlos Slim, which I celebrate, said Mr. Lpez Obrador, but he did not give details. The President added that while he had differences with Mr. Slim, the businessman was aware of society and wanted to help. Carso Group, z. Slims, a large conglomerate that includes the engineering company that built the collapsed Line 12, declined to comment on the presidents’ remarks. The conglomerate is a vast empire that includes stores, a telecommunications company, and Carso Infrastructure and Construction, one of Mexico’s largest engineering companies, which built Line 12 as part of a larger consortium. Although Mr. Lpez Obrador has supported himself as an anti-elitist leader and advocate for the poor Mexicans, he maintains a close relationship with Mr. Slim, one of the richest people in the world (and who was previously a major shareholder and creditor of The New Company York Times).

The New York Times investigation into the subway accident revealed that poor construction, including liquid-poured concrete, poor welding and accidental placement, incorrectly installed clamps, led to the collapse of the overpass. Echoing the Timess investigation, DNV found that very few pegs were used to join the structure together and their placement was inconsistent, something that goes against the overpass project, according to the report. Oscar Lopez contributed to the report.

