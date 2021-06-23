Vatican expresses deep reservations about gay rights bill – Philadelphia Gay News

The Vatican has issued statements for years regarding LGBTQ issues. But on June 22, it was revealed that the Vatican had introduced itself in a national debate over a LGBT + rights bill in the Italian parliament. The move is causing a stir in Italy.

The Vatican confirms that the Foreign Minister of the Holy Signs, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, handed a letter at a Vatican event last week to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See expressing deep reservations about the bill, called the Zan’s law, after gay activist lawmaker Alessandro Zan

The Vatican is known for commenting on same-sex marriage, gay adoption and other LGBT + issues, rights or abortion. What makes this different is that the Vatican is arguing as a nation state. According to the Holy See, the law would violate the concordat of the agreement itself that structures the Vaticans’ relations with Italy.

Some current content of the draft that is being debated by the Senate reduce the freedom given to the Catholic Church, the Vaticans note said, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, which first reported the letter.

Benedetto Della Vedova, an undersecretary of the Italian Foreign Ministry, said the Vatican City State had not previously tried to influence the Italian government on highly controversial issues such as abortion and divorce.

“The effects of this escalation are not positive for anyone,” Della Vedova said, calling the letter a “serious intervention” by the Vatican.

In November 2020, the Italys lower house of parliament passed a bill to add LGBT + people to an existing law that makes discrimination, violence or incitement based on race or religion a crime punishable by up to four years in prison.

To raise awareness and sensitivity to the issue, the law also sets a national awareness day on the dangers of anti-LGBT + violence, including in schools.

Many EU democracies have passed similar laws. In Italy, Zan’s bill has faced opposition from Catholic unions and right-wing politicians.

“Certainly if it is a matter of concern for the Holy See, it is a matter of concern for each of us. And a concern we naturally agree on, “said Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Vatican Office of the Department for Lay People, Family and Life.

An official from the Vaticans state secretariat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the letter, said the letter did not go into detail but referred to an article in the Lateran Treaty that explicitly guaranteed religious freedom for the church in practice. and learning her beliefs. He said the proposed law, if passed, would violate these rights.

The official said the Vatican often sent such letters after laws were passed, but in this case was seeking privilege during the legislative process to try to stop the passage of bills.

The Vatican, the official said, considered itself well within its rights to do so, given the terms of the Vatican treaty with Rome.

The Vaticans reading of the Zan bill argues that accepting only men as priests, banning marriage to a man and a woman, and refusing to teach gender doctrine in Catholic schools would be considered discriminatory and a crime.

The letter to the Italian government stated that gender differences are a matter of faith and dogma, and recognizing this difference is not discrimination, but part of the church belief system and the church should be able to teach these beliefs in Italy.

According to Rainbow Europe, an LGBT + advocacy group, Italy has some of the weakest legal protections in the EU for LGBT + people. A series of killings and attacks targeting trans people led to the bill that was introduced last fall.

Hungary

Several EU countries are condemning Hungary, also an EU country, for passing an anti-LGBT + law, it was reported on June 22nd.

Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, France, Ireland and Belgium have expressed disapproval of the new Hungarian law banning the sharing with minors of any content that promotes homosexuality or gender reassignment.

Hungary’s ruling extremist parties claim the law is an attempt to combat pedophilia. Human rights groups say the law will stigmatize LGBT + people and prevent young people from accessing critical information.

German Minister for Europe Michael Roth told reporters that Hungary and Poland were violating freedoms in their countries. Sweden called the law “grotesque”.

“The European Union is not primarily a single market. “We are a community of values, these values ​​connect us all,” Roth told the media.

“There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, even sexual minorities, should be treated with respect.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto was quoted by Reuters as saying the new law was aimed at protecting children. Szijjarto said the law gives “an exclusive right of parents to educate their children about sexual orientation up to the age of 18”.

The sentencing from EU countries comes as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) rejected a request by Munich Mayor Dieter Reiters on June 22 to allow the city stadium to display the colors of the rainbow to protest Hungarian law.

As previously reported by PGN, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has insisted he wants to “protect traditional Christian values” from what he calls “Western liberalism”.

Last summer Orban signed a law that does not allow transgender and intersex people to change their gender identity in legal and identification documents. Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic described the law as a “blow to the human dignity of trans people”.

poland

PGN has reported on extremism in Poland and how the government of far-right President Andrzej Duda has used LGBT + issues to incite animosity against the LGBT + community and to promote its restrictive policies of “family values”. Duda declared that “LGBT is not people, it is an ideology” while also claiming that LGBT people are “even more destructive than communism”.

On June 19, in contrast to Duda, the largest parade of homosexual pride in Central Europe took place in Warsaw. The Equality Parade was the 20th anniversary of the first such parade in the Polish capital.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski walked to the top of the parade in support of LGBT + rights. Ambassadors and other diplomats from 14 embassies in Warsaw also attended, including daffaires accused by US Bix Aliu, who wrote on Twitter “Let us choose love not hate.”

“Parade day is always a bitter moment for our community,” said Rafal Wojtczak, a spokesman for the parade organizers. Some people in the parade held Hungarian flags in solidarity with the new anti-LGBT + legislation in Hungary and others held Russian flags in protest of anti-LGBT + actions in Russia.