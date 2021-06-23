Toronto Mayor to Review Trinity Bellwoods Homeless Camp Cleanup

At least 14 people living in a campground in Trinity Bellwoods Park have accepted the city’s relocation assistance, according to a Toronto City press release.

In Wednesday’s announcement, the city said nine people had left, “declining offers of support or service”, and that eight other people “were unable to contact”.

“People have to make their own decision about where they want to live,” Brad Ross, a spokesman for the city of Toronto, told. As It Happens, quickly clarifying that “they are not allowed to live in parks”.

Police clear a homeless camp in Trinity Bellwoods Park on the morning of Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Protesters surround the tents in an effort to prevent police from removing the camp. (Patrick Morrell / CBC)

The city was set on fire on Tuesday for the eviction of between 20 and 25 homeless people who have lived in the park for nearly a year.

“I do not think anyone is satisfied that we should have a police presence and protest,” Ross said.

He said fences were brought in to keep city staff and people living in the camp safe “from possible escalation of violence”.

LOOK | CBC News captures exchange between camp resident and town worker in Trinity Bellwoods Park:

Susan Gibson, who is currently living in a camp in Trinity Bellwoods Park, talks to a city employee as Toronto police and city crews moved in to evict people experiencing homelessness on Tuesday. 4:24

Ross was adamant that the camp should be cleared, saying “people are safer inside, this is just a fact”.

However, lawyers continue to push back the city’s approach, criticizing its efforts to force people out of public parks and into housing systems and hotels they have said make them feel insecure.

“Income is not there for people to find housing, so until those solutions are provided, you leave people alone,” said Gaetan Heroux, an advocate for homeless communities.

Heroux said people need to understand why people living in camps are not getting the “so-called best opportunities” of the city.

A resident of the camp, Susan Gibson, said so much Tuesday, telling reporters he was “disturbed, embarrassed” by the city’s approach and that while affordable, permanent housing was an option, there was no better option. for him than public parks.

People experiencing homelessness were battling the pandemic and it only got worse, Heroux said.

“How can you, in the midst of this crisis, this catastrophe, go to people and say, ‘You have to move, you can’t stay here?’ “” Tha Heroux. “Do not add to their misery, do not add to their stress.”

Mayor John Tory said there will be a review after police used force to remove a homeless camp from a downtown park.

Horse police officers are seen as occupiers and supporters of the homeless camp awaiting their possible eviction by police on Tuesday. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

The police operation in Trinity Bellwoods Park on Tuesday involved dozens of police officers, municipal employees and private security guards.

Tory says the large police presence and private security were needed to keep the city staff safe as they tried to persuade about 20 people to leave the park and move to a shelter.

He says it is necessary to remove the camps from Toronto parks but that the incident will be reviewed by him and the police services board.

The city says no one was injured during the confrontation.

Toronto says police were enforcing reports of violations the city had issued to camp residents at Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 12.

“Our goal is always a proportionate response, with an emphasis on de-escalation, in order to maintain the safety of all involved,” the Toronto Police Department said in a Wednesday afternoon press release that said it was triggered by questions about force involvement.

Officials had worn body cameras that were said to have been “lit”, according to the announcement, which also said face recognition “of no kind” had been used.

The fencing set around the camp was “part of [the city’s] “operational plan,” police said. For security reasons, they told people inside the fenced area that once they left “they were not allowed to return”.

Police say this was communicated to a photojournalist prior to his arrest. Although the photojournalist was released without charge, according to police, his arrest s sentence parked by Canadian Association of Journalists.

“The media are not exempt from restrictions imposed on the safety of people in the same way that they are not allowed to enter other police or crime scenes,” the police announcement said.