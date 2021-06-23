The lowest daily number of new COVID-19 cases since October 2020 in Hamilton

Hamilton has reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since October 3 last year.

To date there are five new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

399 deaths were reported in Hamilton during the pandemic and a total of 21,167 cases with 95 per cent of cases resolved.

There are currently 133 active cases in Hamilton and the average of seven days is sixteen.

The lowest number of new cases today comes after a total of 479,670 people were vaccinated in Hamilton.

In Hamilton, approximately 57 percent of people between the ages of 12 and 29 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and this may be the result of public health officials using social media to target that demographic.

Where vaccination levels are lower, such as Niagara, public health is reaching younger populations through social media and market data.

“We’ve used it to market health messages to people and try to sell people healthy behaviors. One thing we think we can do with it is also try and figure out how to sell a vaccination message.” , said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, acting health medical officer in Niagara.

The Niagara Region Public Health hosted Q&A sessions on their Instagram page with public health nurses and town hall meetings with Drs. Hirji focusing on youth and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Specialized vaccination clinics for young people have also been set up in Hamilton and Niagara in the hope of a steady increase in vaccination rates.

The local public health unit has worked with community organizations to increase vaccination levels, said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, Hamilton Health Officer. The city also has vaccine ambassadors to encourage people to take a hit.

“[People from the] the community tells us, “People tend to be in the park after dinner,” and so our vaccine ambassadors are down there and they have a way to enroll people directly in a clinic and they sign up 40 or 50 people for a clinic a day next, “she said.

The current overall vaccination rate in Hamilton is approximately 72 percent and the goal is to reach 75 percent.

“There are only two percent of people who really do not want to be vaccinated,” Richardson said.

“For the rest, it’s about those information issues, [waiting] “a little time to see what happens, access, other things that are a bigger focus for them like holding a roof over their head and eating at the table or systemic barriers due to racism.”

Brant

Today is a new reported case of COVID-19 in Brandt and the seven-day average is currently 15.

The area has 18 active cases, five of which are currently hospitalized.

A total of 3,391 cases were reported in Brant during the pandemic , with 3,353 of those cases resolved and 20 deaths.

Haldimand-Norfolk

Haldimand-Norfolk Counties reported a new active case on June 21 with 19 cases of COVID-19 currently active.

The seven-day average currently stands in a case behind 2,697 cases reported in total since the beginning of last year, with 2,625 cases resolved and 47 deaths.

Halton

An increase of 9 new cases of the virus in Halton brings the total number of cases to 17,934 and 5,894 of them are different cases.

The region currently has 69 active cases, 17,636 have been resolved. There have been 229 virus-related deaths in Halton.

Two of the new cases were in Burlington, for a total of 11 active COVID-19 cases in the area.

The city has 4,511 resolved cases, 1,461 different cases and 58 reported deaths.

Niagara

The Niagara region reports 10 new active cases today, bringing the total number of active cases to 203. There are also 21 new cases resolved as of today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Niagara has seen 16,155 positive cases of COVID-19 , with 15,539 of them settled and 413 people dead.

Six nations

Six nations has a case of COVID-19 in the last seven days and it is currently the only active issue.

There have been 527 deaths due to the pandemic with 515 of those cases resolved and 20 deaths.