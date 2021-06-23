Global Ag News 23 June

Manitoba crops stressed by drought are in urgent need of rainfall

Overnight wheat prices have risen 8 1/4 in SRW, increased 11 1/4 in HRW, increased 15 1/4 in HRS; Corn rises 2 1/4; Soybeans up to 3 3/4; I made soy $ 0.12; Sooil up to 0.81.

For the week so far wheat prices are down 2 1/2 in SRW, an increase of 1 1/2 in HRW, up to 31 3/4 in HRS; Corn is sitting 25; Soybean seeds down 6 3/4; Soy peas $ 1.34; Sooil up 2.80.

For the month to date, wheat prices are down 4 in SRW, down 3 1/4 in HRW, up to 64 1/2 in HRS; Corn is down 4 1/4; Soybeans down 66 3/4; Soy peas $ 28.00; Sooil up to 0.01.

The Future of China Ag China (September 21) Soybeans at 38 yuan; Soy peas 7; Sooil leather 112; Palm oil up to 94; Corn down 3 – Malaysian Palm is on the rise 48. Malaysian palm oil prices rose overnight by 48 ringgit (+ 1.42%) to 3438 amid concerns about the prospect of global supplies of dry weather oil seeds threatening the production of canola in Canada, the largest manufacturer in the world. Gains in soybean oil and a weaker Malaysian currency contributed to the progress.

Forecasts of corn, soybeans and winter wheat in the west:West: Isolated showers around Iowa Tuesday-Wednesday. Showers scattered Thursday-Saturday. Temperatures below normal Tuesday, close to Wednesday-Friday above normal, close to normal Saturday. East: Showers scattered in the northwest until Thursday. Showers scattered Friday-Saturday. Temperatures below normal Tuesday, close to Wednesday below normal, close to Thursday-Saturday above normal. Forecast 6 to 10 days: Showers scattered on Sunday. Isolated showers Monday-Thursday. Temperatures close to below normal in the southwest and close to normal elsewhere Sunday-Tuesday, close to normal Wednesday-Thursday.

The 6/22 player card had funds: net seller of 5,500 SRW grain contracts, seller of 15,000 corn, seller of 12,500 soybeans, seller of 5,000 soybeans and buyer of 2,000 soyoil.

Preliminary changes in the future Open Interest as of June 22 were: SRW Wheat down 6,188 contracts, HRW Wheat up 395, Corn down 42,259, Soy at 508, Soy at 1,908, Soyoil at 6,105.

There were no changes in records. Total registration: 20 contracts SRW Wheat; 16 oats; 0 corn; 13 Soybeans; 768 Sojoil; 442 Soybeans; 1,249 HRW Wheat.

WHEAT TENDER: Jordan’s state-owned wheat buyer launches new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat, with a bid deadline of July 6, after canceling an earlier tender on Tuesday demanding the same amount

Wheat Tender: The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture requested 159,665 tonnes of food grade wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender.

Purchase of VEGOIL: The buyer of cereals from Egypt, the General Authority for Supply Goods, said it bought 73,500 tonnes of vegetable oils in an international tender for the September 5-30 arrival.

Wheat tender: Bangladesh state grain buyer launches international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Wheat tender: Turkish state grain board TMO launched an international tender to purchase a total of about 395,000 tonnes of red milled wheat

WHEAT TENDER: The Taiwan Flour Mill Association has launched an international tender to purchase 55,000 tons of grade 1 mill wheat to be sourced from the United States.

Chinese corn prices fall to their lowest level this year in record imports

The country on track for more than triple imports in the current year

Farmers have grown the area and can reap a record yield

Corn prices in China, the world’s second-largest consumer and producer, have fallen to their lowest level since December due to record imports and a government crackdown on aggregation and speculation.

The most active contract, wrapped in the Dalian Commodity Exchange has fallen about 12% from its record in January. Imports of cereals used in animal feed increased five times in May from a year earlier and will reach a previous height of 26 million tonnes in 2020-21, more than three times the amount purchased last year, according to US Department of Agriculture.

Chinese farmers have also expanded their maize area this year and production could grow just over 4% from a year ago to a record 272 million tonnes. Other bearish pressures come from competition with wheat in animal feed and low prices in the pig industry, a high consumer.

China to control trade of local firms in commodity markets: NDRC

The China National Economic Planning Agency and the market regulator sent several joint working teams to several provinces and cities to ensure the supply of goods and price stabilization, the NDRC said in a statement, without identifying the regions.

The working teams will check the companies that trade in the future of goods and spot markets, listen to suggestions from various firms to crack down on speculation and ensure market supply

Officials will also seek opinions from market experts and institutions on strengthening oversight of both futures and spot markets, and to ensure normal market order.

NOTE: The two government agencies recently also visited the Iron Ore Trading Center in Beijing and the National Coal Trading Center, in a bid to stabilize commodity prices.

Early monsoon rains cause damage to corn crops in Bihar

Early monsoon rains have damaged corn crops in the Bihars Seemanchal and Kosi regions with farmers seeking solace in higher procurement prices for crops this year due to higher demand.

According to official estimates, about 250,000 farmers produce 35 to 40 tonnes of corn meters on over 350,000 hectares of land across the seven districts of Koshi and Seemanchal regions in Bihar. Some are happy to be getting a better price for the crop than last year. We sold our corn at 1000 per quintal last year, but this year it is 1500 or even more, said one farmer.

Rainfall is needed in one of Canada’s top agricultural provinces to sustain crops and forage production due to highly variable weather, the Manitoba government said on Tuesday.

ETHANOL: Weekly U.S. Production Survey prior to EIA Report

Product and stock forecasts for the week ending June 18 are based on nine analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Production is seen higher than last week at 1,031 mb / d

Stockpileavg is estimated at 20.661 million bbl vs 20.602ma weeks ago

The EIA in Washington is scheduled to release the report at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

U.S. pork supplies in cold storage fell to në 461 million

According to the USDAs cold storage report in May released on the agencys website.

Total pork fell 1.5% from May last year

Pork belly supplies fell to 36.2 million pounds from 60.3 million last year

Beef supplies fell to 414 million pounds from 417.4 million last year

Brazil increases crop financing by 6.3% for the 2021-2022 season

The Brazilian government will provide 251.2 billion reais to farmers to plant, invest and sell their produce, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement.

Of this total, 165.5 billion reais will have subsidized interest rates, + 7% per year The Brazilian Treasury allocated 13 reais to equalize the interest rate

About 178b reais of the total will be handed over to finance the planting and trade of farmers while 73b reais for investment

Farmers can borrow from July 1 to June 30, 2022

Forecast of Brazil corn crops 2020/2021 under 94 mln T – Reuters survey

Brazilian farmers will harvest just under 94 million tonnes of corn this season, a Reuters poll of ten forecasters showed on Tuesday, down 8.5% from the last one due to a severe drought.

Failure of the harvest will lead to higher imports and lower exports of cereals, forecasters suggested, as Brazil, the country of some of the world’s largest meat processors, needs it to make livestock feed.

Daniely Santos, an analyst with agribusiness consultancy Celeres, cut its 2021 corn export forecast to 22.5 million tonnes from 32 million tonnes and told Reuters it estimates Brazilian corn imports at 4 million tonnes.

If dry weather persists, corn yields could fall further in states such as Mato Grosso, Goias and Minas Gerais, a weather specialist said.

Last year, Brazilian farmers harvested 102.58 million tonnes of corn, according to government estimates.

In April, a Reuters poll of 11 forecasters showed the possibility of a record corn crop of 107 million tonnes, but weak weather during the development phase damaged that outlook.

Brazil’s second corn crop, which is sown after soybean seeds were harvested in late summer of the country, was hardest hit by the lack of rainfall.

Safras & Mercado agribusiness consultancy had initially tied Brazil’s second production to 84 million tonnes, only to reduce the forecast to 71 million tonnes a few weeks into the season.

Argentina calls for halt to beef exports amid rising inflation

Argentine meat packers are okay to sell limited volumes abroad

The fifth largest exporter is trying to curb inflation in the country

Argentina is pulling out of its ban on beef exports, an unorthodox move implemented last month in a bid to curb fugitive inflation.

The government brokered an agreement with meat packers, including Brazil-based JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA, allowing them to export up to half the levels of recent years in some beef cuts, Production Minister Matias told Ministers Kulfas on Tuesday. The measure lasts until August.

Beef restrictions are a new chapter in the difficult relationship between the left-wing Argentine government and farmers whose exports accumulate the tens of billions of strong coins needed. The government took office 18 months ago and has already tried to nationalize a bankrupt soybean exporter and stop corn exports, only to be withdrawn by both.

So far, the ban has not reduced high beef prices as intended. Instead of becoming cheaper, they have been increased in part due to a strike by farmers in protest.

Prices in Buenos Aires rose 76% from a year ago, according to the Ipcva beef institute, slightly outpacing headline inflation. The ban also pushed U.S. livestock incomes higher. Argentina is the world’s fifth largest exporter of beef and most of its product goes to China, the largest buyer of goods.

TOOL TOOLS TOOL: Analysts see 2.3% drop in US Hog Herd

June 1 The first pig inventory at 75.551 million head versus 77.364 million head last June, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey of seven analysts.

Breeding inventory is seen to decline by 1.2% per year, and market pigs falling by 2.5% per year

Pork harvests are seen 1.9% lower per year

The increase in March-May levels is seen 2.5% per year and June-August. farrowing targets are seen falling 3.1% y / year

GENERAL TOOL SURVEY

First-quarter earnings are seen falling y / y to 1.96 million head, according to a Bloomberg poll of ten analysts.