The owner of Ever Given reaches a solution with the authority of the Suez channel

Ever given in transit after successful relocation operation, March 2021 (SCA) Published June 23, 2021 5:38 PM by

Maritime Executive Shipowner Shoei Kisen Kaisha’s representatives have reached a trial agreement with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to ensure the release of the vessel Given sometimes, who has been held in Egyptian custody since she crashed into the Suez Canal in March. The ship carries more than 18,000 TEU container cargo with a combined value exceeding $ 600 million and Egyptian authorities have banned it from unloading cargo or leaving its anchorage. SCA filed a lawsuit against Shoei Kisen for about $ 900 million in damages – not for landing and bailout, which cost much less, but for alleged effects on business operations and reputation. Authority has secured an Egyptian court order allowing him to seize the ship until the extraordinarily large fine is paid. After lengthy negotiations and numerous court hearings, the SCA reduced the sentence to $ 550 million, payable in installments. Negotiations between the ship’s insurers, the owner and the SCA have continued since then, with brief pauses in court proceedings to allow time for discussion. Shoei Kisen representative Stann Marine announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement in principle with SCA to ensure the launch of the ship. Conditions were not disclosed. “We are now working with SCA to conclude a signed settlement agreement as soon as possible,” Stann Marine director Faz Peermohamed said in a statement. “Once the formalities are handled, arrangements will be made for the release of the ship.” According to Clyde & Co., a law firm representing cargo interests, Given sometimes will head directly to Rotterdam once it is ready to sail. When it finally arrives, cargo owners will have to pay an average overall connection (a percentage of the value of their cargo) to cover the ship’s recovery costs. Given sometimes crashed into the southern part of the Suez Canal on March 23, blocking the waterway for six days. Behind it lay the full width of the canal, preventing the passage of commercial traffic, and dozens of billions of dollars worth of cargo were delayed. Egyptian rescuers finally released him using a new combination of cleansing and traction.

