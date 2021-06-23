Andhra Pradesh HC undertakes to withdraw cases against Jagan, government facilities





The Supreme Court of Andhra Pradesh has learned suo motu about the withdrawal of 11 criminal appeals by various magistrates in the state against YS Prime Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, registering criminal review cases in this case. All 11 cases were related to protests led by Reddy when he was the leader of the Opposition in the state and the TDP was in power. They included charges such as wickedness, causing loss or damage through wickedness, trespassing in a place of worship, obstructing a public servant in the performance of his duties, armed riots, and criminal conspiracy. Questioning the Supreme Court’s move, Attorney General Subrahmanyam Sriram said, “it is unprecedented that the Supreme Court has administratively taken a decision to seek a review of the suo motu case.” Following arguments in court, the case was adjourned to Friday. 11 criminal review cases have been raised under Articles 397, 401, 482 and 483 of the CrPC, essentially relating to the review powers of the High Court. The Supreme Court had received complaints regarding the police in various districts by withdrawing the appeals. The court’s court registrar briefed the Reddy government on suo motu cases and the case was brought to a single Bench of Justice K Lalitha on Wednesday. AG said suo motu cases could not be initiated by the court on its administrative side, that the Registrar had placed the material before the judge, and the judge had on the judicial side to take suo motu action. For the correction of court orders passed by lower courts, the course to be followed is essentially judicial, Sriram said, meaning that one must file a lawsuit in court against the withdrawal of cases instead of just sending a letter. . Sriram added that the appellants in the cases registered against Reddy were free to apply to the High Court for relief. With input from PTI

