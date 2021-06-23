International
US International Transactions, First Quarter 2021 and Annual Update
Current account balance, first quarter
US Current Account Deficit, which reflects the combined balances in trade in goods and services and revenue flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries, expanded by $ 20.7 billion, or 11.8 percent, to $ 195.7 billion in the quarter. first of 2021, according to statistics from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The revised fourth-quarter deficit was $ 175.1 billion.
The deficit in the first quarter was 3.6 percent of the dollar’s gross domestic product, up from 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
The $ 20.7 billion current account deficit widening in the first quarter largely reflects a growing deficit for goods and a reduced surplus in primary income.
COVID-19 Impact on the First Quarter 2021 International Transactions
Current account transactions (Tables 1-5)
Exports of goods and services and revenues from foreign residents increased by $ 36.8 billion, to $ 888.7 billion, in the first quarter. Imports of goods and services from, and revenues paid to, foreign residents rose $ 57.5 billion, to $ 1.08 trillion.
Trade in goods (table 2)
Exports of goods increased $ 24.5 billion, to $ 408.6 billion and imports of goods increased $ 39.9 billion, to $ 677.0 billion. The increases in both exports and imports reflect increases in almost all major categories, driven by industrial supplies and materials, mainly oil and products, which were partially offset by a decline in vehicle vehicles, parts and engines.
Trade in Services (table 3)
Exports of services increased $ 1.1 billion, to $ 175.9 billion, largely reflecting offsetting changes in several key categories. The increases were driven by travel, mainly other personal travel; The reductions were driven by fees for the use of intellectual property, mainly for licenses to reproduce and / or distribute computer software. Imports of services increased by $ 1.8 billion, to $ 120.2 billion, largely reflecting an increase in transportation, mainly maritime freight.
Primary income (table 4)
Primary income bills increased by $ 9.6 billion, to $ 261.7 billion, largely reflecting an increase in direct investment income, mainly profits. Primary income payments increased by $ 13.5 billion, to $ 211.4 billion, mainly reflecting increases in direct investment income, mainly earnings, and portfolio investment income, mainly interest on long-term debt securities.
Secondary income (table 5)
Secondary income bills increased $ 1.6 billion, to $ 42.6 billion, largely reflecting an increase in general government transfers, mainly fines and public sector fines. Secondary income payments increased $ 2.3 billion, to $ 75.9 billion, largely reflecting an increase in general government transfers, mainly international cooperation.
Capital account transactions (table 1)
Capital transfer payments increased by $ 1.6 billion, to $ 2.8 billion in the first quarter, largely reflecting an increase in investment grants.
Financial account transactions (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Net financial account transactions were $ 175.2 billion in the first quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.
Financial assets (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
Transactions in the first quarter increased U.S. residents foreign financial assets by $ 382.0 billion. Transactions increased portfolio investment assets, mainly long-term debt securities, by $ 304.7 billion; direct investment assets, mainly equity, at $ 64.0 billion; and other investment instruments, mainly loans, amounting to $ 15.4 billion. Transactions reduced reserve assets by $ 2.1 billion.
Liabilities (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)
First-quarter transactions increased U.S. liabilities to foreign residents by $ 554.9 billion. Transactions increased portfolio investment liabilities, mainly long-term debt securities, by $ 326.5 billion; other investment liabilities, mainly deposits and loans, amounting to $ 163.9 billion; and direct investment liabilities, mainly equity, at $ 64.5 billion.
Financial derivatives (table 1)
Net transactions in financial derivatives were $ 2.3 billion in the first quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.
Balance sheet updates of international transaction accounts for the fourth quarter 2020
Billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted
|Preliminary assessment
|Revised rating
|Current account balance
|188.5
|175.1
|Balance of goods
|253.0
|253.1
|Balance of services
|53.0
|56.3
|Primary income balance
|47.9
|54.2
|Secondary income balance
|36.4
|32.5
|Net financial account transactions
|262.4
|271.2
Annual update of international transaction accounts (table 9)
The statistics in this announcement reflect the annual update of US international transaction accounts. With this update, BEA has included new and revised source data for 20182020 and seasonally adjusted updates for 20162020 for most statistical series. The main exceptions are 1) direct investment positions, transactions in financial assets and liabilities, and related income receipts and payments for 20172020, which have been revised to include the results of the BEA Foreign Direct Investment Assessment Survey. and 2) exports and imports of insurance services and transfers related to insurance on secondary income invoices and payments for 20132020, which have been revised to include the results of the BEA Assessment Survey for Insurance Transactions 2018 by US Insurance Companies with foreign persons.
New and revised source data: Key providers and years affected
|agency
|Data
|Affected years
|BEA
|Reference and quarterly insurance services surveys
|20132020
|Direct, annual and quarterly investment surveys
|20172020
|Quarterly International Services Surveys
|20182020
|U.S. Census Bureau
|Revised source data for registration-based goods
|20182020
|US Treasury Department
|Annual portfolio investment surveys
|20192020
|Quarterly and monthly portfolio and other investment surveys
|20172020
More information is available at Presentation of the 2021 annual update of international economic accounts in the April 2021 issue of Current Business Survey, and additional information will be provided in the July issue. An updated and expanded version of US International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods will be available in July 2021.
***
Next exit: September 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT
US International Transactions, Second Quarter 2021
***
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]