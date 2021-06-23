US International Transactions, First Quarter 2021 and Annual Update

Current account balance, first quarter

US Current Account Deficit, which reflects the combined balances in trade in goods and services and revenue flows between U.S. residents and residents of other countries, expanded by $ 20.7 billion, or 11.8 percent, to $ 195.7 billion in the quarter. first of 2021, according to statistics from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The revised fourth-quarter deficit was $ 175.1 billion.

The deficit in the first quarter was 3.6 percent of the dollar’s gross domestic product, up from 3.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

The $ 20.7 billion current account deficit widening in the first quarter largely reflects a growing deficit for goods and a reduced surplus in primary income.

COVID-19 Impact on the First Quarter 2021 International Transactions All major categories of current account transactions increased in the first quarter of 2021, the third consecutive quarter of broad-based growth following the significant COVID-19-related declines in the second quarter of 2020. Full effects economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be determined statistically because impacts are usually embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately. For more information on the impact of COVID-19 on statistics, see the technical note that accompanies this publication.

Current account transactions (Tables 1-5)

Exports of goods and services and revenues from foreign residents increased by $ 36.8 billion, to $ 888.7 billion, in the first quarter. Imports of goods and services from, and revenues paid to, foreign residents rose $ 57.5 billion, to $ 1.08 trillion.

Trade in goods (table 2)

Exports of goods increased $ 24.5 billion, to $ 408.6 billion and imports of goods increased $ 39.9 billion, to $ 677.0 billion. The increases in both exports and imports reflect increases in almost all major categories, driven by industrial supplies and materials, mainly oil and products, which were partially offset by a decline in vehicle vehicles, parts and engines.

Trade in Services (table 3)

Exports of services increased $ 1.1 billion, to $ 175.9 billion, largely reflecting offsetting changes in several key categories. The increases were driven by travel, mainly other personal travel; The reductions were driven by fees for the use of intellectual property, mainly for licenses to reproduce and / or distribute computer software. Imports of services increased by $ 1.8 billion, to $ 120.2 billion, largely reflecting an increase in transportation, mainly maritime freight.

Primary income (table 4)

Primary income bills increased by $ 9.6 billion, to $ 261.7 billion, largely reflecting an increase in direct investment income, mainly profits. Primary income payments increased by $ 13.5 billion, to $ 211.4 billion, mainly reflecting increases in direct investment income, mainly earnings, and portfolio investment income, mainly interest on long-term debt securities.

Secondary income (table 5)

Secondary income bills increased $ 1.6 billion, to $ 42.6 billion, largely reflecting an increase in general government transfers, mainly fines and public sector fines. Secondary income payments increased $ 2.3 billion, to $ 75.9 billion, largely reflecting an increase in general government transfers, mainly international cooperation.

Capital account transactions (table 1)

Capital transfer payments increased by $ 1.6 billion, to $ 2.8 billion in the first quarter, largely reflecting an increase in investment grants.

Financial account transactions (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

Net financial account transactions were $ 175.2 billion in the first quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.

Financial assets (Tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

Transactions in the first quarter increased U.S. residents foreign financial assets by $ 382.0 billion. Transactions increased portfolio investment assets, mainly long-term debt securities, by $ 304.7 billion; direct investment assets, mainly equity, at $ 64.0 billion; and other investment instruments, mainly loans, amounting to $ 15.4 billion. Transactions reduced reserve assets by $ 2.1 billion.

Liabilities (tables 1, 6, 7 and 8)

First-quarter transactions increased U.S. liabilities to foreign residents by $ 554.9 billion. Transactions increased portfolio investment liabilities, mainly long-term debt securities, by $ 326.5 billion; other investment liabilities, mainly deposits and loans, amounting to $ 163.9 billion; and direct investment liabilities, mainly equity, at $ 64.5 billion.

Financial derivatives (table 1)

Net transactions in financial derivatives were $ 2.3 billion in the first quarter, reflecting net US borrowing by foreign residents.

Balance sheet updates of international transaction accounts for the fourth quarter 2020 Billions of dollars, seasonally adjusted Preliminary assessment Revised rating Current account balance 188.5 175.1 Balance of goods 253.0 253.1 Balance of services 53.0 56.3 Primary income balance 47.9 54.2 Secondary income balance 36.4 32.5 Net financial account transactions 262.4 271.2

Annual update of international transaction accounts (table 9)

The statistics in this announcement reflect the annual update of US international transaction accounts. With this update, BEA has included new and revised source data for 20182020 and seasonally adjusted updates for 20162020 for most statistical series. The main exceptions are 1) direct investment positions, transactions in financial assets and liabilities, and related income receipts and payments for 20172020, which have been revised to include the results of the BEA Foreign Direct Investment Assessment Survey. and 2) exports and imports of insurance services and transfers related to insurance on secondary income invoices and payments for 20132020, which have been revised to include the results of the BEA Assessment Survey for Insurance Transactions 2018 by US Insurance Companies with foreign persons.

New and revised source data: Key providers and years affected

agency Data Affected years BEA Reference and quarterly insurance services surveys 20132020 Direct, annual and quarterly investment surveys 20172020 Quarterly International Services Surveys 20182020 U.S. Census Bureau Revised source data for registration-based goods 20182020 US Treasury Department Annual portfolio investment surveys 20192020 Quarterly and monthly portfolio and other investment surveys 20172020

More information is available at Presentation of the 2021 annual update of international economic accounts in the April 2021 issue of Current Business Survey, and additional information will be provided in the July issue. An updated and expanded version of US International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods will be available in July 2021.

