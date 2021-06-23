UCF Engineering Professor Reflects on Career for International Women in Engineering Day

Seetha Raghavans’s long and successful career as an aerospace engineer can be traced directly to an ice cream parlor at Singapore International Airport.

My dad took me to get ice cream there because it was the best ice cream in town, says Raghavan. We would watch the planes take off and talk about the achievement of engineering. He was an electrical engineer and talked a lot about his work. He was so excited about what he did. I think I fell in love with engineering there.

Raghavan is a professor professor of engineering at the College of Computer Engineering and Science. She joined UCF in 2008 after working in the industry for several years.

Her passion lies in researching and teaching the next generation of students. Not only is she doing research looking for ways to create new and more efficient high-temperature materials for airplanes and missiles, but she also has a wonderful history that inspires excellent students.

Some of its students have achieved national recognition for their work in the field of aerospace and many of them have received highly competitive scholarships. Others have completed research internships at some of the world’s most renowned aeronautics and space organizations including the German Space Center in Cologne, Germany, and Boeing Research & Technology in Seattle.

Perhaps part of her passion for teaching and research comes from her own experience. She admits that engineering was rough, especially her first year in college, and as a woman she faced other challenges.

I decided that if I really wanted this, then I would have to take 100% of my time to go through tough classes and that was what I did, she says. I made sacrifices along the way. But in the end, it was worth it.

She gained internship and was soon working on maintenance and design for a local aircraft company. This practice opened the door to opportunities in the company after graduation.

But throughout her career, and even in school, she says she had good news. Despite a doctorate in aeronautics and astronautics from Purdue University, a master’s degree in space engineering from ISAE-SUPAERO in France, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, people questioned her ability.

She wrote about her experiences earlier this year at the UCF Forum.

My personal experience as a woman in STEM has not been without attempts at underestimation between triumphs that clearly dismantled them. It ranged from being called as a responsibility by my model team at school, questioning my ability to handle large equipment at work, or questioning the first day of class if I was really qualified to give it. The recourse was to perform beyond the norm, to aim for perfection in everything that lay before me so that any stereotypical doubt would be rejected so clearly and often with shame.

She understands how important her job is not only in conducting research, but also in being an example as a woman of color that can be done.

I have a lot of confidence entering the field because of my dad, she says. He really encouraged me and there are people you meet along the way that once they see your passion and commitment, they will help you. But there were also people hindering you. I tell my students, especially young women, they are just to test your perseverance. Do not give up Never give up. Because how interesting it is that if you stick to it, you have the opportunity to make a difference in an area that has to do with fixing problems and looking to the future.

And that is why Raghavan is in the UCF. She wants to be part of the future.

The academic environment encourages the next generation of innovation. She is looking 20 years into the future of the field and has a unique energy at a university, she says. Its fuel for innovation, so I decided to go to the academy.

Dr. Raghavan with some of her students in her lab.

Her current research at UCF includes investigating turbine blade failures that occur when blades are driven at high speeds and are exposed to extreme heat. She is looking at creating special coatings that would cover the blades to help detect microscopic failures before they cause catastrophic failures on planes.

These small cracks cause a lot of damage and there is no good way to detect them early, she says. This is what I am looking at. Can we design these garments that will not only make the sheets more resilient, but potentially also create an early warning system?

Her expertise is well known, which is why partner institutions have given her access to laboratories and other resources that are not easily accessible to others. Raghavan and its students benefit from working closely with industry and national laboratories to make research better and to give students hands-on experience that makes them even more sought after upon graduation.

And this is one way she is contributing to changing stereotypes in the field of engineering by serving as a role model for many of her students who are women and people of color.

We need women and diversity in participation because that’s how we get our best solutions, she says. It is the range of perspectives that can once turn an entire problem into engineering. So, I tell young people, we need you especially women.

For more videos with other women engineers – faculty, students and graduates – visit Facebook Search Office page.