COVID-19 in Sask: 2nd dose eligibility opens on Thursday for all those who had 1st dose at least 28 days ago
Starting Thursday, all Saskatchewan residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days in advance will be eligible for their second photo.
The second dose will be available to anyone in the province who received their first dose on or before May 27, 2021, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, at 8 a.m. CST on Thursday.
People who received their first COVID-19 vaccine on May 28 can receive their second immunization since Friday, and so on.
More than 45,000 vaccine appointments are available to 12 or more qualified people in Saskatchewan, the agency said. This includes the possibility of first- and second-dose immunizations.
People who do not remember the date of their first COVID-19 stroke can check the card they received after their first vaccination, check their MySaskHealthRecord accounts or call 1-833-727-5829.
Anyone who becomes qualified will not lose their right, the JSC said in a press release. Currently all residents 12 and older are eligible for their first dose in Saskatchewan.
Vaccination rate
Saskatchewan administered an additional 18,423 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, by province, bringing the total to 1,023,698.
Seventy percent of adults received their first dose, compared with 69 percent of all residents 12 and older.
The Saskatchewan government announced Sunday that it will lift all public health measures by July 11, including mandatory camouflage and size collection limits.
Initially complete relaxation of the rules was not supposed to be triggered for up to three weeks after 70 per cent of residents 12 and older received their first vaccine.
In a video message on social media, Prime Minister Scott Moe said the province would “hit that target in the next two days”.
Vaccination clinics
People can take their first or second doses at locations across the province.
Saskatoon Prairieland Park through the clinic will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Regina’s conduct through the Evraz Place site is currently closed, according to the JSC website.
People can also book theirs online datingor visit a local pharmacies.
Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children aged 12 to 17 years.
Saskatchewan received a Moderna shipment of 86,660 doses for the week of June 21, according to the province.
125 Cases of the Delta variant in the province
On Wednesday the province reported 32 new cases, bringing the total so far to 48,537 and a new death related to COVID-19.
The person who died was aged 70 to 79 and from northwest Saskatchewan, the province said.
The seven-day average of new daily cases is now 61, the lowest since October 2020.
The new cases were in the following regions:
In the far northwest: two.
Northwest: two.
North center: a.
Northeast: a.
Saskatoon: ten.
Central East: three.
Regina: eight.
Southeast: four.
One case is pending residence information, by province.
As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan counts 47,365 recoveries and 607 known active cases. There were 75 infected Saskatchewan residents in the hospital, including 12 under intensive care.
The province processed 1,807 COVID-19 tests yesterday.
As of Tuesday 12,020 variants of concern have been identified in Saskatchewan. Wednesday’s update reported 125 cases of the Delta variant in the province, the same as the day before.
Due to the risk of circulation of the Delta variant, the province recommended that all residents take their second hit as soon as the right opens.
“Remember that while one dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides good protection against transmission, two doses are needed for optimal protection,” the news release said.
