The mayor of Toronto defends the cleaning of the homeless camp amid criticism – Toronto

The mayor of Toronto defended the forcible cleaning of a homeless camp in a downtown park while the city and police were criticized for their handling of the operation.

John Tory said Wednesday that there would be a review of what happened in Trinity Bellwoods Park, where more than a hundred police officers, city employees and private security guards evicted approximately 20 homeless individuals who had been living in makeshift apartments in place.

Tory said a large police presence was needed to keep City Hall employees safe.

“We can not allow unsafe, unhealthy, illegal campaigns to stay in public parks indefinitely, and this is the position taken by the city, publicly and transparently,” Tory said. “But our overriding sense of compassion for people and the desire to help them remains our top priority.”

The city issued noticeable violations against those living in four large homeless settlements on June 12, warning them they could be removed and fined up to $ 10,000 if convicted.

Authorities moved to clear the camp at Trinity Bellwoods at dawn on Tuesday. The operation lasted more than 12 hours, involving about 40 riot squad officers, half a dozen police horses and police drones.

Clashes erupted between police and those defending camp residents, especially when a fence was erected around the flats. Eventually, riot police officers moved in to methodically clear two places in the camp, forcing everyone to leave.

















Toronto police are trying to remove the camp site at Trinity Bellwoods Park





By the end of the day, 12 campers had accepted seats inside a hotel and nine had left on their own, the city said. Two other referrals received in domestic housing Wednesday, she said.

The scale of the operation at Trinity Bellwoods and the use of force drew criticism from supporters of the homeless community, among others.

Elizabeth Harrison, a nurse with Inner City Health Associates who has cared for camp residents over the past year, said she was concerned about the mental and physical health of those who once lived in the park.

“So sad and so unnecessary,” she said of clearing the camp.

Harrison was among those in the park on Tuesday and spent part of her time frantically burning her number in the arms of residents in an effort to maintain communication once they left. She said some were desperate.

John Tory defends Toronto police involvement in clearing Trinity Bellwoods homeless camp





John Tory defends Toronto police involvement in clearing Trinity Bellwoods homeless camp



“It was unreasonable, violent and cruel,” Harrison said. “The idea that this is about health and safety is so vague – how can you think a police wall is some kind of health intervention?”

Many living in the park said they did not want to return to live in shelters due to security issues.

Recent data obtained by The Canadian Press show a significant increase in violent incidents in the Toronto shelter system over the past five years. The city maintains that the housing system is safe, while the camps do not.

Ten camp residents The Canadian newspaper reported that they were living with mental health illnesses. Some said they had problems with addiction.

“I’m very scared,” Susan Gibson said Tuesday as she watched a large group of police officers determined to march on the site.

“That’s not how you treat people,” Jimmy Pudjunas said as he gathered his belongings.

Brian Cleary, who previously lived in the camps but had found a rare permanent home with an income, said he was with his friends living in Trinity Bellwoods when police moved in to clear the area north of the camp.

Police dispersed in a line and started a slow march, eventually forcing everyone to the fence and then out of the area, he said.

“We were absolutely terrified,” Cleary said. “It was absolute brutality – you have to go together and risk a violent confrontation and I don’t think anyone had any appetite for that.”

Toronto police said the operation was led by the city and officers were there to “provide assistance if required throughout the day and ensure public safety in the area”.

Police said they increased their numbers when supporters began appearing in the park.

















Coping between police, protesters at the camping site in Toronto





Confrontation between police, protesters at the Toronto campground, May 19, 2021



“The protesters exceeded the number of camp residents, creating an increasingly unstable and unsafe environment for them and the city staff,” police said. “Throughout the day, when asked to do so, our officers responded with as little force as necessary.”

Councilman Joe Cressy, who has three homeless settlements in his neighborhood, said he was talking to other councilors to find a way to avoid similar forced evictions.

“Excessive shows of enforcement, like yesterday, destroy trust in the city and within the community,” Cressy said. “And this erosion of trust in turn affects our ability to help end the chronically homeless.”

He said there is very little trust between the homeless, their supporters and the city, adding that he hoped to set up a co-operative group to understand how to find affordable permanent housing.

“What we’ve seen at Trinity Bellwoods is not a way forward,” he said.

– With files by Chris Young