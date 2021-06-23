



The report, which is scheduled to be officially released next year, is the most comprehensive research to date on the impacts of climate change on our planet and our species.

“The worst is yet to come, affecting the lives of our children and grandchildren far more than ours,” the report warns. Millions of people around the world are in the catastrophic future of hunger, drought and disease, according to a draft report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which came out in the media this week. “Climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can mitigate greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet,” according to France Agency Agency , who received the draft report. The report warns of a series of thresholds beyond which recovery from climate change may become impossible,Guardian The report warns: Life on Earth can be cured of drastic climate change by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems that humans cannot. “The worst is yet to come, affecting the lives of our children and grandchildren far more than ours,” the report continued. Species extinction, the most prevalent diseases, unbearable heat, ecosystem collapse, cities threatened by rising seas these and other devastating climate impacts are accelerating and will become apparent in the coming decades, according to AFP. Highest in more than 4 million years:Earth’s carbon dioxide levels rise to record high despite pandemic ‘They are on the verge of existence’:California deserts have lost nearly 40% of their plants from the hottest and driest weather, satellite data show The draft 4,000-page IPCCs report, scheduled to be formally released next year, provides the most comprehensive research to date on the impacts of climate change on our planet and our species, AFP said. Climate change, also known as global warming, is caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal, which emit greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane into the Earth’s atmosphere. These greenhouse gases have caused the urethra to heat up to levels that scientists say could not come from natural causes. So far, since the Industrial Revolution of the 1800s, the Earth has warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius (which is roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit), according to NASA. The report warns of “progressively serious, long-lasting and, in some cases, irreversible consequences”. The report also said that millions of people living along coastlines almost anywhere in the world could be hit by multiple climate disasters at once: droughts, heat waves, cyclones, fires and floods. Simon Lewis, a professor of global change science at University College London, told the Guardian that nothing in the IPCC report should come as a surprise, as all information comes from the scientific literature. But together, the grim message from the IPCC is that heat waves, fires, floods and increasingly severe droughts are coming our way with dire impacts for many countries. “On top of that are some irreversible changes, often called turning points, such as high temperatures and droughts that mean parts of the Amazon rainforest can not continue. These turning points can be linked, like the fall of dominoes. , said Lewis. In a statement after the report was leaked, Flippers said he does not comment on the content of the draft reports while work is still ongoing. The official report, designed to influence critical policy decisions, is not scheduled for release until February 2022, AFP reported.

