The damn climate change report says the UK is not doing enough

Climate Change Committees progress report says not enough has been done to curb emissions (Shutterstock)

The UK is not doing enough to address global warming and meet its demands to curb carbon emissions.

This is the essence of the two environmental reports published today by the Climate Advisory Change Committee.

Reports urge the government to go further with actions to stop emissions.

Failure to do so will risk undermining Britains position at the next Cop26 environmental summit in November.

Some of the 200 recommendations included in the report include policies to make homes lighter and warmer with clean heat pumps, to ensure that new homes are energy efficient and can withstand heat waves, to run the switch to electric vehicles and encourage people to eat less meat.

These recent progress reports in parliament one on emissions reduction and one on climate change adaptation show that the UK is not on track to meet commitments made under the global Parisclimatedeal to reduce emissions by 2030 and targets carbon cutting laws for the end of 2020 and 2030

The committee also urged the government to engage with the public on climate crisis, to provide people with information and to involve them in future changes needed to meet the objectives.

All policies should be judged against a zero-net test to ensure that they comply with climate targets and the Planning Bill should be amended to ensure that new developments reduce emissions and be prepared. for rising temperatures.

Ministers should also give greater priority to adapting to the already inevitable impacts of climate change, such as overheating in buildings, as the UK is lagging behind in tackling the risks the country faces, reports warn.

The Committee said meeting the UK’s long-term legally binding target of reducing emissions to zero-net by 2050 would cost less than 1% of GDP per year and could yield a 2% increase by 2035 while the UK is built by pandemic.

But failure to meet the goal exposes the country to much greater costs and chaos and risks undermining British leadership as the UK hosts international Cop26climatetalks aimed at directing global action to curb rising temperatures, she warns.

Climate change activists hear speeches at their camp blocking the Oxford Circus road junction back in 2019 (AFP)

ClimateChange Committee chief Chris Stark said the advisory body is very concerned about where things stand after giving its latest reports ahead of talks in Glasgow in November.

It has been a year when the government has been ready to make real historic commitments on climate, but the goals they have set will not be achieved by magic, so surprisingly little has been done so far to meet them, he said. .

Committee chairman Lord Deben said the commitments the government has made to reduce emissions by 68% by 2030 under the Paris agreement and by 78% by 2035 under domestic law are extraordinary decisions that set a prime example.

The problem is action, distribution just hasn’t been there, he said, warning that the government needs to grow rapidly.

The government is expected to announce its zero-zero strategy ahead of Cop26 and Lord Deben said it is essential to have a clear and detailed strategy before the summit takes place.

If we do not have it, it will be very difficult for the government to get Cop26 on its feet, because everyone is demanding action and distribution, not just promises.

At Cop we will make this distinction as a place, we will tell people when you sign up for the things you have to offer and if we have not shown the way in which we would deliver, then we will not be able to make the Police be a success.

The whole concept of global Britain being a leader will be undermined, he warned.



Cop26 sand art next to 26 children’s ice sculptures installed in New Brighton Beach, Wallasey in Merseyside. The artwork is to highlight Cop26, the upcoming global climate conference, and call on world leaders to commit to zero-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. (Credits: PA)

The committee warned that strategies such as how to cut carbon from buildings have been delayed and the government has not defined its ambitions in difficult political areas such as diet changes or curbing flight demand.

While emissions fell 13% last year as a result of the pandemic, there has been little in the way of fundamental changes in areas such as transport, and climate pollution is expected to recover as the UK recovers from Covid-19.

Mr. Stark warned that it is two years since the zero-zero goal of 2050, which includes reducing emissions as close to zero as possible and compensating for remaining pollution with measures such as planting trees became law, and every month that passes without politics makes it harder to get on the right track.

Reports call for action-based measures to reduce emissions from homes and transportation and reduce aviation demand to efforts to encourage people to reduce meat consumption by one-fifth by 2030, restoring and ending burning in peatland and helping people switch from high carbon to low carbon jobs.

The Treasury needs to make the climate response, making it a priority in these years Expenditure Review and ensuring that departments and local authorities have the necessary resources.

Mr Stark also warned: “People seem to be lost in all this, and the public is shouting for more information on what lies ahead.”

There is a real need to engage people across the country, to bring them with us to the zero-zero challenge, he said.

Responding to reports, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband said they were naked in the abyss of erosion between government rhetoric and reality.

This is a crucial decade and we can not afford the complacency, inaction and lack of leadership of the Conservatives.

The government owes it to the country to take care and continue with the difficult backyards of investment and distribution needed to protect us from the greatest long-term threat we face and to realize the great benefits that the zero-to-zero transition promises, he said



Reports call for action ranging from action to reduce emissions from homes and transportation to lower aviation demand and eat less meat (Credits: AP)

Green activists accused the government of speaking out during the conversation but failing to walk on the climate, with Greenpeace UK Doug Parr warning: Time is running out to show the North government leadership ahead of the Glasgowclimatesum Novembers.

Tanya Steele, chief executive at the World Wildlife Fund, was also not impressed.

This assessment reveals an alarming lack of progress in meeting our net zero commitments, which is not only disappointingly dangerous, she said.

We have long supported the recommendation of the Climate Change Committees for a zero-zero test to ensure that all government spending and policies, including the planning system, are in line with our climate goals.

The government must do this urgently, along with a credible strategy to reach zero, if it is to close the gap between ambition and its action. We will not forget the promises made and future generations will not forgive the lack of urgent action.

A government spokesman said any suggestion they had been slow in delivering climate is far from the mark, and noted progress in recent months including record investment, a new UK emissions trading scheme , 5.2 billion investments in flood and marine defense and plans to decarbonize North Sea heavy industry and oil.

Our future strategies regarding heat and buildings, hydrogen, transportation and this year ‘s comprehensive zero strategy will set out more of the policies the Climate Change Committee is seeking as we redouble our efforts to end the Kingdom’s contribution. United in climate change, the spokesman said.

MORE: What we need to do to protect the UK from a climate catastrophe



SUMMARY: World wildlife under threat of climate change, report warns

