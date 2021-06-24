US sanctions on Chinese solar firms for human rights abuses in Uighur | Human Rights News





Export restrictions target companies that produce raw materials used in the Xinjiangs solar panel industry.

The United States on Wednesday restricted exports to five Chinese companies that said they were implicated in Chinese human rights violations, including major polysilicon manufacturers for the solar panel industry. The companies were ranked on human rights violations and abuses of Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, according to a U.S. government filed Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Commerce said firms are accepting or using forced labor. Companies added to the List of Commerce Department Units include Hoshine Silicon Industry; Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, a unit of Daqo New Energy Corp; Xinjiang East Hope Nonferrous Metals, a subsidiary of the manufacturing giant based in Shanghai East Hope Group; Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material and Xinjiang Manufacturing and Construction Corporation (XPCC). At least some of the companies are major manufacturers of monocrystalline silicon and polysilicon used in the production of solar panel. U.S. officials had suggested that President Joe Biden’s administration was considering restrictions on Chinese solar manufacturers in Xinjiang, the source of most of the global polysilicon supply used in solar panels. US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry remarks during a White House press conference on April 22, 2021 [File: Tom Brenner/Reuters] “I understand that the Biden administration is now in the process of assessing whether this will be the target of sanctions,” Bidens climate envoy John Kerry told the U.S. House of Representatives in May, referring to solar products in Xinjiang. The XPCC was sent to Xinjiang in the 1950s to build farms and settlements. It remains strong in the regions of the energy and agriculture sectors, functioning almost as a parallel state. The United States also banned cotton imports from the XPCC in December, citing slave labor. Foreign governments and human rights activists say she has been a force in the oppression and surveillance of Uighurs in the region, running several detention camps. The U.S. Treasury Department last year sanctioned the XPCC for serious abuses of rights against ethnic minorities. In March, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against two other Chinese officials in connection with serious human rights abuses in the Chinas Xinjiang region, where Washington says ethnic Muslims are victims of genocide. One of the sanctioned officials was Wang Junzheng, secretary of the XPCC Party Committee. Both the Biden administration and former President Donald Trump’s previous administration have taken a hard line against the treatment of Uighurs by China. The Trump administration announced China’s conduct in the Xinjiang genocide in January, shortly before Biden took office. Biden pushed world leaders to take action against forced labor in Xinjiang during his first international trip in April.







