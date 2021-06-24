Inuvik will receive a new $ 42 million air terminal announced by federal, territorial governors

A new air terminal will be built in Inuvik, NWT, Liberal MP Micheal McLeod announced during a new conference on Wednesday.

The $ 42 million project will replace the Mike Zubko Community Aging Airport terminal at Inuvik Airport and aims to improve airport security and efficiency. It will also create more employment opportunities and “support Canada’s economic recovery,” McLeod said, speaking on behalf of Catherine McKenna, the federal infrastructure minister.

“We have to build today for the future we want tomorrow.”

Of the funds, $ 31.5 million comes from the federal government under the Green Infrastructure Plan Investment Flow in Canada. The remaining $ 10.5 million will come from the territorial government.

The project aims to improve the airport’s ability to adapt to climate change, natural disasters and extreme weather events.

“Given our vast territory, airports are critical to the economy and social welfare of all our residents,” said Diane Archie, the minister of territorial infrastructure.

The current air terminal was built over 60 years ago, Archie said. Once replaced, “travelers will notice the improved passenger experience and an airport that best suits their needs.”

Some changes will include updated public spaces, luggage systems, concessions and air carrier operations, and improved accessibility.

The improvements at the airport are also expected to support the expansion of the economy across the Beaufort Delta.

Construction is set to begin later this year and could be completed by 2024.