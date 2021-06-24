Home Services Minister Says Lack of Housing Exacerbates COVID-19 Spread in Kashechewan

A COVID-19 blast in an Ontario First Nation in the far north would not have been so severe if Ottawa had provided more shelter before it hit, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said today.

Kashechewan, a Cree community of about 1,800 people off the west coast of James Bay, reported more than 300 COVID-19-infected members this past month.

Chief Leo on Friday blamed overcrowding for the crisis, which is being fueled by the spread of the highly transmitted Alpha variant.

“He is absolutely right,” Miller said.

“There has been investment. Certainly not enough.”

It is not uncommon for up to two dozen people to share the same house in Kashechewan and there are 200 people on a housing waiting list, he said Friday.

If there were more homes, he said, the virus would not spread so quickly and the current emergency could have been avoided.

“We tried and tried to get more housing,” Friday said. “I would like to ask the minister to come and visit our community and see how it is.”

The minister calls the number of infected young people ‘scary’

Indigenous Services Canada has made more than $ 4.3 million available to Kashechewan this year to address housing needs and is funding a new 20-unit housing project, Miller’s office said.

He also said the department spent more than $ 49 million to build 52 raised duplexes to replace flood-damaged homes and reduce congestion between 2015 and 2017.

But Friday said the urgent need for housing is exceeding the funds offered.

As of Tuesday, Miller said, Indigenous Services Canada is aware of 87 active cases and 215 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the community. Cases have dropped in Kashechewan by more than 65 per cent since June 15, he said.

The vast majority of people who have tested positive in the community are unvaccinated young people.

“This is scary,” Miller said.

The Canadian Armed Forces installed isolation domes in Kashechewan First Nation. (Lion Friday / Supplied)

Many of the young people who have been hit with infections have asthma as a result of living in moldy homes, he said Friday.

“I’m worried about, especially, the kids because there ‘s a lot of people in the house,” he said Friday.

Additional military support was provided last week to the community. Miller said field personnel include 17 nurses, four medical assistants, 10 mental health providers, 16 Canadian Red Cross team members, 14 Canadian Rangers and 13 soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Miller said the military deployed temporary isolation units, including six medical domes for quarantine and treatment of patients.

Friday said the military is removing mail and medicine for the community, which is still under blockade.

The spread of COVID-19 hit me personally on Friday. His 40-year-old nephew is in a hospital in Sudbury, Ont., In a coma after being infected.

“He may not succeed and the doctor does not know what will happen,” Friday said.

The chief is also awaiting a forensic report to assess whether a man in his 40s died on Tuesday as a result of COVID-19.

At least 15 community members have fled Kashechewan for treatment, Friday said.

The boss wants relocation plans speeded up

Evacuations are common in the community, which is threatened annually by floods from the ice blast in the spring of the Albany River.

For decades, Kashechwanhas called for displacement. A site has been selected about 30 miles south of its current location.

The community signed a framework agreement with Ottawa and Ontario in 2019 to plan the move.

Miller’s office said discussions are under way with the province and Fort Albany’s First Neighboring Nation to transfer provincial lands to Canada so that they can be designated as reserve land for Kashechewan.

The department also said it is working with the community to hire a project manager for the detailed planning phase.

Kashechewan chief Leo Friday (center) wants the federal government to provide more housing. (Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld)

“The health and safety of Kashechewan and Fort Albany is our top priority, both in the context of seasonal floods and in COVID-19,” said a statement from Miller’s office.

“We remain committed to working with both communities for their respective priorities.”

Miller said he is in talks with Friday about speeding up relocation plans, which were slowed down due to the pandemic.

Friday said he wants to see the government move faster.

“It’s not going anywhere,” he said Friday. “It’s really hard for people who want to move and have a better place to live.”