



NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Labor and Employment on Wednesday told the Standing Parliamentary Committee on Labor that there is no data on women’s participation in the labor force.

Recognition also came when ministry officials accepted allegations by members of the panel led by Bhartruhari Mahtab that women’s participation in the workforce has been profoundly influenced by the demonization of the last two events and the pandemic.

Interestingly, the appearances came on the same day as Union Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar chaired a meeting of G20 Labor and Employment Ministers where he said India is making collective efforts to reduce gender gaps in labor force participation by providing education , training, skills, entrepreneurial development and equal pay for equal work.

While delivering the ministerial speech on the Working Group on Declaration and Employment Priorities at the meeting, Gangwar said India’s new Wage Code, 2019 will reduce gender-based discrimination in wages, recruitment and employment conditions.

Ministry officials acknowledged during the panel meeting that pandemic-induced unemployment figures have risen to violate double-digit figures. However, representatives of the labor bureau told the committee that they received only 1,270 complaints from workers between April 21 and June 16 this year in the control rooms of the ministries set up to resolve workers’ complaints during the pandemic.

In contrast, after the first wave, control rooms received 16,623 complaints since they became operational on April 11, 2020. Ministry officials also said the government distributed $ 295 million for 1.9 loop workers after the April 2020 pandemic strike.







