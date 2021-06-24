West and Russia clash over Russian mercenaries in CAR

UNITED NATIONS (AP) The United States, Britain and France on Wednesday accused Russian mercenaries of operating alongside Central African Republic forces and committing human rights abuses against civilians and obstructing UN peacekeeping – allegations denied immediately from Russia which denounced Western nations for involvement in a hit anti-Russian political work.

The exchanges took place at a UN Security Council meeting after the UN special envoy for the conflict-torn Central African Republic, Mankeur Ndiaye, expressed serious concern over the military counter-offensive by the country’s security forces and bilateral forces and other security forces against a coalition of rebel groups backed by former CARS president Francois Bozize.

Ndiaye called the situation in CAR one of the most dangerous in the world, saying that violations of human rights and international law allegedly committed by CAR forces and bilateral and other personnel … have never been equal. with those recently conducted and detailed by MINUSCA, the peacekeeping of 15,000 UN force troops in the country.

As an example, he said, the number of incidents related to sexual violence in the first quarter of 2021 was five times higher than the number reported in the last quarter of 2020.

While Ndiaye did not identify bilateral forces and other security forces, Russia has troops in the CAR that train its military at the invitation of the government.

A recent report to the council by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly criticized CARS security forces and bilateral forces for an unprecedented increase in hostile threats and incidents targeting UN peacekeepers and alleged human rights abuses. He said people in the country continue to face an unacceptably high level of violence.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has been facing deadly interfaith and inter-municipal fighting since 2013. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019, but violence blamed on former President Bozize and his allies threatens to cancel the deal.

It erupted after the constitutional court rejected Bozize’s candidacy to run for president in December. Faustin Archange Touadera won a second term with 53% of the vote, but he continues to face opposition from rebel forces linked to Bozize.

US Deputy Chief of Mission Richard Mills noted Secretary-General Guterres’ report on a 28% increase in incidents of human rights violations and abuses and violations of international humanitarian law over the past four months. He said the United States is deeply concerned about the increased targeting of Muslims and the alarmingly sharp increase in abuses committed by national and bilateral personnel.

“I think we need to be clear about this bilateral staff – individuals who are doing what many are referring to now that bravery is not an independent actor – they are acting as an extension of the Russian Defense Ministry,” he said.

Mills said the Biden administration is deeply concerned that Russia has failed to prevent its mercenaries from obstructing the freedom of movement of the MINUSCAs every day. He condemned a horrific incident in which these Russian bilateral actors threatened MINUSCA Deputy Special Representative and a UN delegation at a humanitarian mission in Bang, which is near the CARs border with Chad and Cameroon, on 28 May.

UN Ambassador to France Nicolas De Riviere called the situation in CAR dramatic, showing extrajudicial executions, gang rapes, torture, school occupation and violence targeting particularly Muslim communities, as shown by the assassination of a traditional boss a few days ago.

Let’s be clear: Central African armed groups are no longer the only threat to the Central African population, De Riviere said.

He said reports from the secretary-general and UN experts monitoring sanctions against CAR point to the responsibility of a young actor who is operating alongside the Central African Armed Forces and whose status is a mystery.

Some will try to deny the presence of the Wagner company, De Riviere said, urging MINUSCA to provide details of who the men in CAR are fighting and who is responsible for their actions. The Wagner Group is a Kremlin-backed security company that was implicated in the conflict in Libya.

British Deputy Ambassador James Roscoe said the armed groups are inciting instability, frankly, to line their pockets.

And now, a new factor of instability: Russian private military enterprises operating in cooperation with the national armed forces to obstruct MINUSCA and violate the rights of civilians and citizens of the Central African Republic, he said.

Roscoe said human rights violations, including acts of sexual violence, are being committed not only by armed groups but also by members of the national armed forces and Russian private military personnel accompanying them.

He said the Russians will deny this, but the evidence is growing and prevailing, and I hope they will reflect on the role they want to play in the Central African Republic and their responsibilities as a permanent member of this council.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Anna Evstigneeva, denied that Russian instructors were successfully increasing the professional expertise of the Central African security forces without taking part in military operations against illegal armed groups.

She said there are ongoing dubious attempts to discredit them without any evidence, especially in the US and French media using anonymous sources.

This seems more like an anti-Russian political blow job, Evstigneeva said.

As for the unfounded claims coming from the US, they were not made by chance, she said. Our colleagues seem to see Russian instructors or mercenaries everywhere. ”

Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press