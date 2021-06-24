Ottawa proposes new legislation to define and crack down on hate speech online

The Trudeau government is proposing legal changes aimed at curbing online hate speech and making it easier for hate speech victims to start complaints.

The proposed Bill C-36 includes an addendum to the Canadian Human Rights Act that the government says will clarify the definition of hate speech online and list it as a form of discrimination.

“These changes are designed to target the wildest and clearest forms of hate speech that can lead to discrimination and violence,” Canada’s Justice and Attorney General David Lametti told a news conference Wednesday night.

“They do not aim at simple expressions of dislike or contempt for everyday discourse, especially online.”

The amended act will define hate speech as “content that expresses disgust or humiliation of a person or group”, including here on the Internet.

The new definition is said to no longer include offensive language more broadly. Also excludes content that offends, humiliates or expresses dislike or contempt. Private communications are also excluded.

SEE: Justice Minister David Lamettispeaks on Ottawa’s latest attempt to combat hate speech online

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti talks about a new online bill against hate speech introduced by the government in the final minutes of the House of Commons session before the summer recess. 1:41

Lametti referred to the deadly truck attack in London, Ont. as an example of possible violence as a result of online hatred.

Proposed changes will be included in a revived Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act. An earlier version of Section 13 on Internet Hate Speech was repealed by the Stephen Harper government in 2013.

Persons found responsible will be ordered to remove content

The changes were also created to guide the grievance process for people who are the target of online hate speech.

Complainants would be able to file complaints against individuals who publish hate speech online and website operators.

But specifically, the bill would not introduce any new penalties or liability for social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. Ottawa says the social media giants will be governed by specific but still undefined legislation that will target more specifically hate speech on those platforms.

A memorial to the four people killed in a truck attack in London, Ont. on June 8th. Lawmakers say the incident, which police say was a targeted attack on a Muslim family, indicates the need for better regulation of online hate speech. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

Violations of the updated Human Rights Act, which will be determined by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, will not be classified as a criminal offense.

People found responsible for online hate speech will be ordered to stop expressing hate speech, remove what has been posted, and “ensure that it is not communicated again”.

In cases where hate speech specifically identifies a victim, the person in charge may be ordered to pay the victim up to $ 20,000.

A person who refuses to express hate speech may also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $ 50,000.

Changes to the criminal code have harsher penalties

Bill C-36 includes accompanying changes to Canada’s penal code that will also update the definition of hate, once again using the language of “disgust or humiliation” proposed for the Canadian Human Rights Act.

He also proposes the creation of a new kind of peace bond.

A person who fears they may be the target of a hate crime may seek connection as a way to prevent a person from committing a hate crime.

Violation of such a bond would have a more significant sentence of up to four years in prison, in line with the sentence for violations of other peace ties.