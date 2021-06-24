International
Ottawa proposes new legislation to define and crack down on hate speech online
The Trudeau government is proposing legal changes aimed at curbing online hate speech and making it easier for hate speech victims to start complaints.
The proposed Bill C-36 includes an addendum to the Canadian Human Rights Act that the government says will clarify the definition of hate speech online and list it as a form of discrimination.
“These changes are designed to target the wildest and clearest forms of hate speech that can lead to discrimination and violence,” Canada’s Justice and Attorney General David Lametti told a news conference Wednesday night.
“They do not aim at simple expressions of dislike or contempt for everyday discourse, especially online.”
The amended act will define hate speech as “content that expresses disgust or humiliation of a person or group”, including here on the Internet.
The new definition is said to no longer include offensive language more broadly. Also excludes content that offends, humiliates or expresses dislike or contempt. Private communications are also excluded.
SEE: Justice Minister David Lamettispeaks on Ottawa’s latest attempt to combat hate speech online
Lametti referred to the deadly truck attack in London, Ont. as an example of possible violence as a result of online hatred.
Proposed changes will be included in a revived Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act. An earlier version of Section 13 on Internet Hate Speech was repealed by the Stephen Harper government in 2013.
Persons found responsible will be ordered to remove content
The changes were also created to guide the grievance process for people who are the target of online hate speech.
Complainants would be able to file complaints against individuals who publish hate speech online and website operators.
But specifically, the bill would not introduce any new penalties or liability for social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. Ottawa says the social media giants will be governed by specific but still undefined legislation that will target more specifically hate speech on those platforms.
Violations of the updated Human Rights Act, which will be determined by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, will not be classified as a criminal offense.
People found responsible for online hate speech will be ordered to stop expressing hate speech, remove what has been posted, and “ensure that it is not communicated again”.
In cases where hate speech specifically identifies a victim, the person in charge may be ordered to pay the victim up to $ 20,000.
A person who refuses to express hate speech may also be ordered to pay a fine of up to $ 50,000.
Changes to the criminal code have harsher penalties
Bill C-36 includes accompanying changes to Canada’s penal code that will also update the definition of hate, once again using the language of “disgust or humiliation” proposed for the Canadian Human Rights Act.
He also proposes the creation of a new kind of peace bond.
A person who fears they may be the target of a hate crime may seek connection as a way to prevent a person from committing a hate crime.
Violation of such a bond would have a more significant sentence of up to four years in prison, in line with the sentence for violations of other peace ties.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]