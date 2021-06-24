International
If Sask. prepares to end COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are left to make their own rules
With the official summer entry into Saskatchewan, the province is just a few weeks away from removing all of its public COVID-19 restrictions.
This means that from July 11 there will be no restrictions on the size of rallies, no mandatory camouflage and no requirement for social distancing.
After nearly 16 months of a global pandemic, the news has been welcomed by many and despised by as many as say Saskatchewan is moving too fast.
Stuck somewhere in the middle are business owners, who have been among the hardest hit by COVID-19 and are eager to see customers flooded.
Jim Bence is the CEO and president of Hospitality Saskatchewan, an association representing approximately 400 companies in the hospitality sector in the province.
“Everyone knows the virus is here to stay. And we’re going to fight this for a while. But really, it’s the feeling of almost disbelief that this is ending in most aspects,” he said.
D LGJO | Blue Sky explores ways downtown businesses are working to keep things safe during a pandemic:
Blue sky46:20What should we do about war centers?
When the province’s restrictions fall, businesses will have to decide by now to set their own rules to follow the new norm, Bencesaid.
This may mean accommodating clients or employees who feel intimidated about interacting with each other without a mask.
“Operators can set the rules they want. You know, no shoes, no shirt, no service,” Bence said.
He said none of the business operators at his planto association apply past restrictions on the provincial schedule.
Growing in the moment
Dutch Growers, a family-owned home and garden with shops in Regina and Saskatoon, is taking a holistic approach.
The business was among the first to open during the pandemic and chose to implement a mandatory mask policy before the province did so.
“We just felt that this was what we wanted to do to keep our staff, our family … and our customers safe,” said Nikkivan Duyvendyk, owner of the event.
Van Duyvendyksaid Dutch Growers initially got a lot of push, but that many customers welcomed the move.
Next month the business will remove mandatory camouflage in stores, though every customer or employee is encouraged to wear one if they feel better about doing so.
The company will alsokeep many of the practices adopted during the pandemic. This includes hand sanitary stations at the doors, evaporation of all clothing starting and frequent cleaning. Van Duyvendyksaid the decision came from consultation with staff and clients, and that the policies simply make sense.
“It does not hurt to be safe,” she said. “This could be normal new to us.”
‘Best for the organization and employees’
For businesses that have corporate offices as well as public operations faced by customers, moving to no restrictions means developing policies for both sides of the company.
The Conexus Credit Union, which operates 30 branches throughout the province, is one of those businesses.
Its corporate headquarters at College Avenuue in Regina was designed for about 200 employees, but there was much less for most of the pandemic as staff moved out of the house.
Tara McKeown, chief employee experience officer at Conexus, said her plans are informed by the provincial government reopening plan, but that she is in no hurry to meet specific dates.
“We will still make sure that everything we do works best for the organization and for the employees,” she said.
The company is now striving to strike a balance, which it acknowledges will be a learning process for everyone.
McKeown said Conexus would not bring every employee back to the office at once and that some employees actually worked better from home.
Employees or customers will be allowed to wear masks if it makes them feel comfortable, she said.
Municipalities seeking the province
Two of the province’s largest municipalities said they are still working to determine what their approach will be when the restrictions disappear next month.
Whatever policy they regulate how leisure centers operate.
LOOK | Sask doctor Hassan Masri describes the regret a COVID dying patient had for not being vaccinated:
Saskatoon City EMO Director Pamela Goulden-McLeod said the city will encourage anyone who wants to wear a mask to do so.
“We want to make sure people feel safe in their workplace and be safe in their workplace,” she said.
Saskatoon is still seeking to include the province’s Occupational Health and Safety rules in COVID-19 before making a final list of rules, Goulden-McLeod said.
In a statement, the City of Regina said plans to share completed plans for the community and jobs in the coming days.
A requirement to be good
Saskatchewan Hospitality Members have already begun to notice increased revenue and increased traffic as Saskatchewan residents think the worst of the disease could eventually end
This is interesting news for businesses that have experienced a downturn.
Van Duyvendyk said she is urging the public to be patient as the business transition.
Many clients and business owners are nervous, she said, and that will require cooperation and kindness.
“Every day will become easier, but I think we should be, above all, very kind and attentive to each other. We have all spent a lot during this year and a half,” said Duyvendyk.
