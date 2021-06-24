Cabinet region is Gehlotscall, no one can dictate: Independent MLA | Jaipur News





Jaipur: With the war in Congress deepening in Rajasthan, Independent lawmakers in the state publicly reiterated their belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday.

Lawmakers convened a meeting here as Gehlot and his former pro-Sachin Pilots deputy deputies have been fighting for the past two weeks for cabinet expansion and pending state-appointed political appointments.

Of the 13 Independent lawmakers, 12 attended the meeting, as MLA Baljeet Yadav could not attend. The Independents said all attempts to destabilize the state government would be given an appropriate response as was done after the Pilots revolt last July.

The prime minister’s right to decide when to expand his cabinet and who should be included. It is not in the interest of the people of Rajasthan to dictate terms to him and make a practice of exerting pressure. This meeting leaves it to the PM to receive a call on any issue, said Sanyam Lodha, Independent MLA from Sirohi, at a press conference after the meeting at the District House.

Sachin has been fortunate to be born into the family of a leader like Rajesh Pilot. He took everything at a young age, Lodha said.

He never enjoyed the loss in life. It (defeat) happened to him for the first time in the matter of being CM and then for the second time (during the rebellion). He will take time to learn, Lodha said.

Responding to the accusation that he was getting worried about being a minister, Lodha said, We are people sweeping the floor for Congress and pasting posters for NSUI. If Sonia Gandhiji tells us to work as lawmakers, none of us will ask for anything. We are ready to make all kinds of sacrifices.

Of the 13 Independents, 12 are congressional rebels.

In response to the Pilot camps accusation that Congress did not seek Independent support as they were party rebels, Lodha said Very soon after the state election, the AICC and the state leadership contacted us. We became associate members of Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. The Rajasthan government entered a crisis after that. They (pilot supporters) are nobody to ask us.

The meeting was previously reported to involve six BSP lawmakers returning to Congress as well, but they were later removed as it would have described these MLAs as separate from Congress.

Still, Rajendra Gudha, one of the six MLAs, arrived at the original meeting place, the Jaipur Ashoka Hotel, an RTDC property. Gudha’s presence was opposed by several independent MLAs, and the meeting place was hastily moved to the County House.

Lodha said the meeting was called to seek improved governance in the state, immediately filling the posts of patwaris and gram-sevaks and starting a process to fix contract employees. We urge all non-BJP parties to unite and launch an agitation against the Center to protest rising gas, oil and gasoline prices. We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fill 15 lakh posts in the Government of India. Congratulating CM Gehlot on the best covid management in Rajasthan, we express full confidence in his leadership, the MLA said.







