BSF seizes heroin worth 135 kr in J&K, an intruder is killed | India News





JAMMU: Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Wednesday killed an intruder and thwarted an attempt to smuggle 27kg of 135kg worth of heroin into the Kathua district of Jammu & Kashmir, along the international border.

According to a BSF spokesman, the incident occurred early Wednesday in the Pansar border post area, where troops thwarted an attempt by Pakistani smugglers to bring heroin.

BSF personnel leading the area forward noticed the movement of suspected smugglers trying to steal into Indian territory across the border. They opened fire after the suspect ignored the warnings and tried to cross the border. The identity of the slaughtered smuggler has not yet been ascertained, the spokesman said.

The BSF official asserted that the narco-terrorism angle could not be ruled out.

On January 23, the BSF had discovered a 150-meter underground tunnel which was intended to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan. On September 20 last year, the troops had broken a smuggling offer by recovering weapons and large quantities of narcotics along the international border in Jammu.

The day before, Rajouri and Poonch Police with the Army had destroyed a narco-terrorism module by arresting five people in separate incidents and found 11kg of heroin.







