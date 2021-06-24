The global news presence Jacinda Arderns was a powerful weapon until it became | Danyl Mclauchlan

Jacinda Ardern rarely repeats her mistakes. When she came to power in 2017 the newly elected Prime Minister of New Zealand became a subject of fascination for progressives around the world; they regarded him as an avatar of anti-Trumpism; a symbol of resistance to right-wing populism. This fascination intensified when she announced her pregnancy in early 2018. She grew up again after the terrorist attack of March 15, 2019. She was hailed as a beacon of hope; her image is projected on the side of the Burj Khalifa. Flattering media profiles multiplied.

Initially, Ardern bent on this. New Zealand is a small and remote publisher of international maps forget they were here. They were often flattered when the distance looks at our path. Someone noticed we exist! Arderns’ international coverage was taken up by local media, providing coverage that rival prime ministers could not match. Its global news presence was a deliberate strategy and a powerful weapon.

Until it was. Many of those brilliant features were written by reporters who have never been to New Zealand. Their cultural and political knowledge of the country seemed limited to Lord of the Rings references and a special admiration for Ardern. Some of them were hilariously horrible. And Arderns satisfaction for international journalists hit a sharp note with local journalists who were denied landing requests with them to discuss the housing crisis, or the homeless, or nations’ relations with China.

Recent weeks have seen controversy over an Ardern biography and feature film. The voice of these projects provoked and Arderns their clear rejection demonstrates how the prime ministers who shine the international image complicate its challenges in the country.

It is not the first time these tensions appear. In 2019 Ardern appeared on the cover of an edition of British Vogue, and in the same week her government announced it was abandoning its high election promise to build 100,000 new homes. The confrontation gave the Arderns opponents and critics the license to compare its elevated and internationally renowned rhetoric with domestic policy failures. 2020 was an election year, and Ardern focused on local media and its digital channels.

Then came the virus. Ardern eliminated her and her opposition, winning re-election on a scale that was unparalleled in modern New Zealand politics. Since then there have been very few foreign media profiles. Her office advised me that they now reject most of the overseas media requests. Not all: she conducts international interviews that promote the commercial interests of nations, or tourism, or other strategic goals; or advance her personal causes such as promoting women in politics.

Ardern may be less interested in the international media, but the international media is still interested in him, and attention is being paid. This month saw the release of a film about her response to the Christchurch terrorist attack. It had won global acclaim for rebuilding the mass murderer as an unnamed terrorist attacking multicultural liberal democracy and focusing on the victims of cruelty and their community. They are us, she said at the time. Now, this phrase has become the title of the film, the future of which seems uncertain after great reactions and anger from the Muslim community. Arden distanced himself from the project. While there are many stories to tell at some point, I do not consider one of them to be mine, Ardern said.

Next came the book. Jacinda Ardern: Sensitive leader was published last week. Promoted as a major biography of one of the most important and inspiring leaders of the twenty-first century, it was written by two overseas journalists who apparently took their exclusive interview with Ardern on the pretext that they were writing a larger work for women in leadership. Like many of her international admirers, the authors seem to have known less about the nation Ardern governs or its domestic politics, more than they admired Jacinda; or, at the very least, its illuminating construct that their book critically acknowledges and amplifies. Her errors were eviscerated by local reviewers. Ardern, again, publicly rebuked the authors and distanced himself from the project.

New Zealand often functions as a blank marker, a mysterious and distant utopia for the rest of the world to project its fantasies. Whenever there is a disturbing election result in a nation developed a Trump or a Brexit, they say social media is filled with bitter promises to move to New Zealand. And we have become a popular destination for year-end luxury bunkers built by tech industry oligarchs. What better place to retreat when the real world ends? Ardern is entangled in these fantasies. Now the world’s shining Jacinda mythical beacon is removing the true prime minister as she struggles to address climate change, shattered infrastructure, a broken health system and housing hyperinflation; complicating work for pedestrians but demanding to govern an imaginary place that actually exists.