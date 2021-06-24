Real and current risk: Sydney imposes new COVID curbs | Coronavirus pandemic news

The restrictions cover about five million people following cases linked to the Delta variant, while neighboring New Zealand raises the alert level.

People in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, have been ordered not to leave the metropolitan area as authorities try to contain a number of new cases of the Delta variant coronavirus, a development that has prompted neighboring New Zealand to raise alert levels after potential exposure by a tourist from Australia.

The Prime Minister of the State of New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejiklian announced the strictest curbs affecting the approximately five million people living and working in the city on Wednesday.

It is clear that this is an evolving situation, Berejiklian told a news conference.

The new rules take effect at 4pm Sydney time (06:00 GMT) and will take effect for a week.

Given what has happened, the NSW government will take action today to limit the spread of what is a highly contagious variant of COVID.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the situation as a very real and current danger to the city, as a first batch identified on the outskirts of Bondi beach grew to 21 cases with eight confirmed Wednesday morning.

Most of the newly confirmed cases were found in a single event, where a mass meeting was held on Tuesday.

This is a new and more dangerous version of the virus, Hazzard said during the press conference.

The new restrictions include a limit for home visitors for five people, including children, Berejiklian said.

Wearing masks, which was already restored on Friday, will be extended to people required to wear masks in all indoor environments outside the home and at outdoor events. The measures also include capacity restrictions on public transport and fitness classes, while indoor singing, including places of worship, will not be allowed.

Authorities are also urging people to come forward for testing.

“If we stick to the health orders today, we will have a good chance of getting through this outbreak,” Berejiklian told reporters.

New Zealand on alert

As of Wednesday, Australia had recorded more than 30,300 cases and 910 deaths.

The country has been among the worlds most successful in pandemic content, allowing it to reopen its border with New Zealand.

But new cases are testing the travel bubble between neighbors.

On Wednesday, New Zealand raised the level of the pandemic alarm in Wellington to level two, which is one level less than a blockage.

Earlier, an Australian tourist who visited the capital over the weekend tested positive for COVID when they returned to Sydney.

These are precautions that will stay in place as we contact the tracking and testing of all those we need, said COVID response minister New Zealand Chris Hipkins.

Below the raised alarm level, offices, schools and businesses are still allowed to open, but people are required to follow the rules of social distancing.

Meetings of more than 100 people are prohibited, including weddings and other parties.

New Zealand has a population of five million people and has recorded a total of 2,720 cases and 26 deaths. The country has posted a recovery rate of 98.2 percent.

In Australia itself, Queensland and Victoria have closed both their borders to people from many parts of Sydney as a result of new cases.