International
Real and current risk: Sydney imposes new COVID curbs | Coronavirus pandemic news
The restrictions cover about five million people following cases linked to the Delta variant, while neighboring New Zealand raises the alert level.
People in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, have been ordered not to leave the metropolitan area as authorities try to contain a number of new cases of the Delta variant coronavirus, a development that has prompted neighboring New Zealand to raise alert levels after potential exposure by a tourist from Australia.
The Prime Minister of the State of New South Wales (NSW) Gladys Berejiklian announced the strictest curbs affecting the approximately five million people living and working in the city on Wednesday.
It is clear that this is an evolving situation, Berejiklian told a news conference.
The new rules take effect at 4pm Sydney time (06:00 GMT) and will take effect for a week.
Given what has happened, the NSW government will take action today to limit the spread of what is a highly contagious variant of COVID.
NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard described the situation as a very real and current danger to the city, as a first batch identified on the outskirts of Bondi beach grew to 21 cases with eight confirmed Wednesday morning.
Most of the newly confirmed cases were found in a single event, where a mass meeting was held on Tuesday.
This is a new and more dangerous version of the virus, Hazzard said during the press conference.
The new restrictions include a limit for home visitors for five people, including children, Berejiklian said.
Wearing masks, which was already restored on Friday, will be extended to people required to wear masks in all indoor environments outside the home and at outdoor events. The measures also include capacity restrictions on public transport and fitness classes, while indoor singing, including places of worship, will not be allowed.
Authorities are also urging people to come forward for testing.
“If we stick to the health orders today, we will have a good chance of getting through this outbreak,” Berejiklian told reporters.
New Zealand on alert
Heads of people new COVID restrictions for Sydney from 4pm today. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/9ELNGiS2fr
Jenny Leong MP (@jennyleong) June 23, 2021
As of Wednesday, Australia had recorded more than 30,300 cases and 910 deaths.
The country has been among the worlds most successful in pandemic content, allowing it to reopen its border with New Zealand.
But new cases are testing the travel bubble between neighbors.
On Wednesday, New Zealand raised the level of the pandemic alarm in Wellington to level two, which is one level less than a blockage.
Earlier, an Australian tourist who visited the capital over the weekend tested positive for COVID when they returned to Sydney.
These are precautions that will stay in place as we contact the tracking and testing of all those we need, said COVID response minister New Zealand Chris Hipkins.
Below the raised alarm level, offices, schools and businesses are still allowed to open, but people are required to follow the rules of social distancing.
Meetings of more than 100 people are prohibited, including weddings and other parties.
New Zealand has a population of five million people and has recorded a total of 2,720 cases and 26 deaths. The country has posted a recovery rate of 98.2 percent.
In Australia itself, Queensland and Victoria have closed both their borders to people from many parts of Sydney as a result of new cases.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]