International
A doctoral video of Greta Thunberg changes its meaning
The claim: Greta Thunberg said the climate crisis is not real
At the age of 18, Greta Thunberg is one of the most famous climate activists in the world. But her young age has not protected her from harsh criticism from world leaders or kept it from becoming the target ofonline misinformation.
Recently, critics are sharing an altered clip of one of Thunbergs interviews to make it look like she is undermining her cause.
The clip shows an MSNBC interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan. After Hasan asks Thunberg what executive action President Joe Biden would like to take to address climate change, she says she wants democratic change. She then seems to say that climate change is a hoax.
I would just tell him to show the situation as it is as the climate crisis does not exist, how can we expect people to want climate action? she seems to mean.
The video is then repeated as the climate crisis does not exist several times and shows a photo of Thunberg with a Pinocchio style nose.
Greta says climate change does not exist, Instagram account The Republican News Party captioned the video a June 21 post. Freudian slip by Greta Thunberg?
As of June 23, it posthad more than 61,000 views.
However, the clip has been changed to change the meaning of Thunberg’s sentence. The full clip shows that she was actually saying that world leaders should treat climate change as a crisis to get public support for democratic climate action.
USA TODAY reached the poster for comment.
The clip has been doctored to change Thunbergs’s saying
Thunberg made the statement at length an interview on March 7th on MSNBC “The Mehdi Hasan Show”, during which Thunberg told Biden:
I would just tell him to show the situation as it is. Because, I mean, yes, you can say I meet a lot of world leaders and they say, I can do nothing because I do not have the support of voters. Well, how can you expect support and pressure from voters if you are not treating the crisis as a crisis? Since the climate crisis does not exist, how can we expect people to want climate action? “
Throughout the full 5-minute clip, she repeatedly said that world leaders should present climate change as a crisis to influence public support for democratic climate action. She criticized Biden for not doing enough to address climate change and treat it as another political issue. She repeatedly said that climate change was a crisis.
Treat it as a crisis, this is the number one step we need to do, she told Hasan.
A close examination shows the video jumps while Thunberg appears to be making the controversial statement. When she says, I would just tell her to show the situation as it is, her head is tilted slightly to the left and then jumps to the right a clear sign that the clip was doctored to change her words.
Both PolitiFact AND Associated Press rated the video false.
Our rating: Changed
A viral video that aims to show Thunberg saying the climate crisis does not exist has CHANGED based on our research. The full video reveals that Thunberg was saying that world leaders must treat climate change as a crisis to build democratic support for climate action. Close inspection of the video shows the aned to cut an essential segment of Thunbergs statement to change its meaning.
Our sources of fact-checking:
- USA TODAY, Yesn 3, On // 18th birthday, Greta Thunberg says ‘we should not relax’ about climate change. She also wants new lights for her bike.
- USA TODAY, January 20thGreta Thunberg puts an end to the Twitter brawl with ‘very happy old man’ Donald Trump as he leaves the White House: ‘So beautiful to look at!’
- Reuters, February 5,Fact-checking: Greta Thunberg has not been arrested or charged by Indian police for tweeting about a protest
- MSNBC, March 7,Greta Thunberg urges Biden to address the climate crisis
- PolitiFact, June 22,The manipulated video distorts Greta Thunbergs’ comments on climate change
- Associated Press, June 22,Video manipulated to make it look like Thunberg denied climate change
