The World After Bibi BRINK Conversations and Insights on Global Business

Photo: Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images

Benjamin Netanyahu is no longer the Prime Minister of Israel. What does this transition mean for Israel, the Middle East and the world?

Gil Tamary, international news editor-in-chief and commentator on Israel Channel 13 News, leads us into a deeper immersion in Israeli politics and society after Benjamin Netanyahu. He joins the hosts Peter Schechter and Muni Jensen in the last episode of the Altamars podcast to discuss a post-Bibi world and what it means for the future of Israeli politics.

Tamary, one of Israel’s leading news reporters, has interviewed key US leaders such as Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, as well as many of Israel’s prime ministers.

After serving in office for more than a dozen years, Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu was ousted and replaced by a multi-party coalition government with deep ideological differences. Former Prime Minister Netanyahu has been the dominant element in Israeli politics, seemingly invincible despite allegations of corruption and his role in the deep polarization of Israeli society. How did his term end and what can we expect from this difficult coalition?

Netanyahu Approves Trumps Tactics

Israel is better off [Former Prime Minister] Netanyahu. It has become very clear in the last two years that although Netanyahu enjoyed the highest support and was the leader of the largest party in Israel, he simply could not have a majority in the Knesset. And the only reason he could not have the majority is not because of ideological issues, but because of his personality, explains Gil Tamary.

Netanyahu is often compared to former President Donald Trump, Tamary says. In the last five years, I do not remember a single trick from the Trump reading book that Bibi did not implement in one way or another in Israel. His last deception was to claim, of course, that the election had been stolen from him. The same words we still hear from Trump. Bibi spoke in a very inflammatory, divisive way and many were afraid that, last week, when he said these things in such rhetoric, that we would actually see in Israel a moment of January 6th. And it was scary.

Even as the world says goodbye Bibi, it is clear that the political figure of former Prime Minister Netanyahu is not disappearing. [Bibi] will stand as the leader of the opposition. He needs this political platform because he still has to deal with his corruption trials and we will see that he will criticize any move of the new government and probably act in the same way as he did many years ago tall [Yitzhak] Rabin’s era as leader of the opposition when he took a large part in the anti-Rabin campaign, Tamary says.

Pretzel Coalition

The new government is held together by a combination of the most potential coalition partners. Apparently lasting four years, the rotating government consists of a coalition led by two parties, the right-wing Yamina and the center-right Yesh Atid. They have also been joined for the first time in the history of Israel by an Arab party, the Islamic party Raam, under Mansour Abbas.

Importers It is important to mention that they are [Raam] by not actually sitting in government, rather they would prefer to have all the essential positions in parliament. They are the chairpersons of all committees and subcommittees like the internal committee, for example, dealing with their own issues.

Mansour Abbas, the leader of the Islamic party, is quite a character. He is a dentist by profession and is a very practical guy. And for the first time ever, the Arab minority in Israel has a leader who puts ideology aside and looks at where the interests and needs of his constituency can advance. Until now, the Arab parties held certain slogans and principles, but never realized that sometimes you have to hold your breath, dive in and start working from within the government to improve the livelihood of the Arab population, which is far away behind the Jewish population, notes Tamary.

United by Opposition to Former Prime Minister Netanyahu

But with a new coalition beginning a new era in Israel, the question for everyone is how will this new coalition government survive? Will it be able to govern, will it crumble, or will it return to itself?

Related reading

What unites them all is the anti-Bibi agenda, or in other words, the reasoning or desire to clean up the toxic political environment that Netanyahu created during his 12 long years in power. They want to stop the incitement, the campaign of delegitimization for certain groups and certain mechanisms in Israeli society and the democracy that Bibi developed in order to actually strengthen his political power, comments Tamary.

But with such a bizarre variety of parties and beliefs, an important consideration is how to measure the success of this government.

Success metrics in the post-Netanyahu era are actually very modest and very simple. Can the right and the left work together and not see each other as enemies? Can the necessary reforms in Israel move forward together: economic reform, social reform, education reform, infrastructure reform, justice reform, and all the things that Netanyahu did not try to do? says Tamary.

A rotating guide on the steering wheel

With a coalition of three different party leaders, he will have a rotating role at the helm of government. Naftali Bennett will take over the post of prime minister now and for two years, Yair Lapid will take on that role.

In the coming period, of course, everyone will be talking about Naftali Bennett, the new prime minister. But the most important guy to know now is Yair Lapid. Lapid enabled Naftali Bennett to become Israel’s prime minister.

And according to the agreement between these two boys, [Lapid] will be the Israeli prime minister in two years. So really, if everything works out as planned, they will share the four-year term equally between the two. Yair Lapid is the leader of the second largest party in Israel. This is a central party; his official name is Yesh Atid, Tamary explains.

Altamar is a global politics podcast hosted by former Atlantic Council senior vice president Peter Schechter and award-winning journalist Muni Jensen.

Subscribe to the Altamar podcast at: Apples, Spotify, or Google.