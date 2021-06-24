Caroline Crouch’s parents ‘will apply TODAY for the full custody of her 11-month-old daughter Lydia’

Caroline Crouch’s parents will apply for full custody of her 11-month-old daughter today in Greece, reports say.

David and Susan Crouch are said to be asking a family court in Athens if they can take care of Lydia after the murder of her British mother.

Their lawyer said yesterday that the couple – who live on the Greek island of Alonissos – want to take the baby inside.

This comes as police released photos of the ‘crime scene’ where Caroline, 20, was killed by her husband Babis Anagnostopoulos.

He points to the broken courtyard doors where the helicopter pilot claimed a gang had entered their villa.

CrouchThanassis Harmanis family lawyer said David and Susan will file applications to care for their granddaughter.

Ai i tha sun” You can not give the child to the parents of a murderer. ‘

Earlier this week the couple vowed to seek Lydia’s custody and ensure that ‘her mother’s memories live on forever’.

David said: ‘Both Susan and I will spend the rest of our lives making sure justice is done and making sure her daughter Lydia grows up with all the advantages we can give her and that mother memories its to live forever. ‘

Anagnostopoulos’s parents are taking care of Lydia but have said they want to agree on terms.

David and Susan expressed their deep pride in the young mother who ‘was cruelly treated at the beginning of what was expected to be a wonderful life.’

In a double horror for her parents, the groom with whom they cried had deceived them in the worst way imaginable.

After strangling Caroline, 20 while she slept, Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33 then strangled Roxy (pictured) and hung the puppy’s lifeless body in the harness of their first-floor apartment in Athens

For weeks, Anagnostopoulos played the widow as police searched for the ‘robbers’ he claimed had tied up and killed his wife, plus the family’s pet dog, Roxy.

Then last Wednesday, hours after embracing Susan at a memorial service, the 33-year-old finally ended the cruel escort with a police confession.

Yesterday police released photos of the scene where the killer strangled his wife and killed their dog.

She pointed to the broken courtyard doors where Anagnostopoulos claimed a gang had entered their Greek villa.

A disabled security camera was on the floor along with an overturned monopoly box where the shameless father said the ‘thieves’ had found 10,000 savings.

The images came as he tried to blame his wife for her death, claiming that a miscarriage ‘changed her behavior’.

He told a court she had ‘aggressive outbursts’ after losing their first baby and ‘outbursts’ prompted her to kill him at the couple’s luxury home in Athens last month.

The Greek pilot then played the desperate widow, claiming his 20-year-old wife had been killed by thieves.

But as police began to separate his version of events, he confessed that he was strangling her to sleep in front of their 11-month-old daughter and was staging the crime scene.

“I really regret this act, I ruined my life and my family,” he told a judge when he appeared in court in Athens this week, a copy of which was released yesterday.

Anagnostopoulos and Miss Crouch were married in 2019, when she was 18 and he 31.

He told a judge: ‘Caroline got pregnant a few weeks after we got married. This child would complete our family and happiness.

‘Unfortunately, when she was three months pregnant, Caroline had an abortion and since then her behavior was gradually changing.

‘From that moment on, she started having explosions and aggressive outbursts towards me.

‘To be able to manage this situation, I suggested visiting a psychologist to save our family.

‘At first, Caroline admitted and was regular with the hearings, but gradually she started to find different excuses and eventually stopped.’

Babis argued in court that he should be released on condition that he continue to look after his daughter with Caroline, an argument the judge rejected

Anagnostopoulos claimed the couple had ‘discussed’ again on the night of May 11 but denied that he had planned to kill him.

In chilling detail, the helicopter pilot described the horrific last moments of his wife’s life.

He said: ‘Caroline started shaking her body, to get out of my arms, and I held her tight.

‘At one point, her face was shaking on the pillow. I kept holding her in my arms until she stopped rocking.

“It all lasted for about five minutes, from the time I hugged her to the time she stopped rocking.”

Anagnostopoulos was called a ‘monster’ by women rights activists when she went to court on Tuesday.

They shouted at him ‘rot in prison’ and said he typified Greece’s growing problem with domestic violence.

Anagnostopoulos claimed that he had mounted the cover because he could not bear Lydia to grow up without any parents.

Now a custody battle over the little girl is taking place between two groups of grandparents.

If Miss Crouch’s mother, Susan, could not have her, ‘it will be her death,’ ‘Susan’s lawyer said.

Thanasis Harmanis added: ‘We are trying to see if we can reach a consensual agreement with Babis’s family.

‘If this is not agreed, we will apply for exclusive custody.’

Last night, Anagnostopoulos ‘father, Konstantinos, said from his home in Athens:’ Right now, we are focused on the child. Even now, as I speak, I am preparing food for him.

“We will do everything we can to get her custody and hope we can reach an agreement.”

Anagnostopoulos is expected to file a counterclaim for one murder when the other appears in court.

He was taken from the female arm of a maximum security prison on the outskirts of Athens in the male part – where he sought employment.