Michael Baker International Names Sirish Peyyeti, EP, Vice President and Executive Office of New York





NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Sirish Peyyeti, EP, has been promoted to Vice President and Executive Office for the firm New York operations, involving offices in New York City AND White Fields. In his new role, Mr. Peyyeti will use his deep technical knowledge and 26 years of experience in the industry to develop customer relationships, deepen partnerships with industry leaders, gain new jobs and successfully offer projects that utilize the full capabilities of Michael Baker. “I am confident that the expertise that Sirish will bring to his role as the New York Executive Office will help us accelerate growth and deliver project excellence to our clients throughout the company and the Northeast Region,” he said. Magdy M. Hagag, Northeast Regional Director at Michael Baker International. “We are excited that Sirish leads our team of talented professionals in New York “as we seek to expand our operations throughout the region.” Mr. Peyyeti, who joined Michael Baker in 2015 as Assistant Department Manager at Newark, New Jersey, and most recently served as interim executive of the Office for New York, has extensive experience in managing highly disciplined and highly complex projects for clients in New York, New Jersey AND Mississippi. His work as a project manager with the firm includes Paterson Plank Road on NJ Route 3; Replacement of the Nacote creek bridge; Water Intrusion Protection Plan at the World Trade Center & Resilience Design; and Gap Restoration and Road Improvement projects. Before membership Michael Baker, Mr. Peyyeti served as Project Manager for TranSystems Corp., where he worked on large-scale transportation projects for the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT), New Jersey Turnpike Authority (NJTA), State of New York Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (TBTA). Earlier in his career, he held positions at Dewberry, STV Inc., SIMCO Engineering, URS Corporation and Neel-Schaffer, Inc. Mr. Peyyeti holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University IN Starkville, Mississippi, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, India. About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. signature practicescover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildproject distribution Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609 SOURCES Michael Baker International Similar links http://www.mbakerintl.com



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos