Mexico’s Slim, other firms open to rebuild collapsed subway line, president says





Photograph Photograph: Employees work as part of investigations at the site where a subway overpass partially collapsed with train cars on it, in Mexico City, Mexico May 19, 2021. REUTERS / Henry Romero MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slims Grupo Carso and other firms that built the subway line that collapsed last month, killing 26 people, are ready to attend. in its reconstruction. Lopez Obrador said he met with Mexican Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Slim, Latin America’s richest man, to discuss a plan to rehabilitate Metro 12 Line as soon as possible, which suffered the most accident. May 3. Slim and other firms are willing, eager to help and participate and I welcome that, Lopez Obrador told a daily news conference, without specifying what their involvement might involve. He added that both the government and the firms wanted to avoid a court battle. Sheinbaum on Friday said she would like the firms that built the subway to help pay for its reconstruction. The line was built by a consortium led by Mexicos ICA together with Grupo Carso and French coach Alstom SA. Preliminary findings of an independent investigation published on June 16 showed that the collapse of part of the line was caused by a structural failure. And in a separate inspection, the Mexican Civil Engineering Corps said Thursday it found evidence of other deficiencies and weaknesses that require further analysis. The collapse, the largest Mexican train accident in years, put pressure on Lopez Obrador’s close allies as well as Slim. Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Edited by Cynthia Osterman

