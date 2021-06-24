COVID-19: Ontario reports 255 more cases, news coming soon for further reopening

Currently, the reopening plan calls for Ontario to move to Step 2 on July 2 sooner.
Taylor Blewett
The province will announce very soon when Ontario may move to Step 2 of the pandemic reopening plan, says Prime Minister Doug Ford.
Health Minister Christine Elliott is working with Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams to find a date, Ford said Wednesday during a news conference when asked if the move would come earlier than planned.
Currently, the reopening plan calls for the province to move to Step 2 on July 2 faster.
Ontario entered Step 1 on June 11, which eased restrictions to allow restaurant patios, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and non-essential retail stores with capacity limits, among others.
The reopening plan says the province must stand by each step for at least 21 days to assess any impact on key public health indicators and the health system.
The plan also says the province could move to Step 2 if 70 percent of adults are vaccinated with one dose and 20 with two, and there are ongoing improvements in other key indicators of public health and the health system.
The province has exceeded that vaccination threshold. More than 76 percent of Ontarians aged 18 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than 27 percent are fully vaccinated.
Other key indicators, such as the COVID-19 case count and the number of people in the hospital, continue to fall in the province.
Ontario reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a minimum not seen since last September.
For more than a week, the daily number of cases has been under 400.
Going into the second phase of reopening a few days earlier is likely something we can address here in Ottawa, Dr. said on Wednesday. Vera Etches, the city health officer.
However, she warned that the Ottawans could not rely entirely on vaccination coverage to keep COVID-19 at a manageable level. We need to proceed with caution, Etches said, encouraging Ottawans to continue to do what they have done: choosing lower-risk activities, distancing and camouflaging indoors.
Meanwhile, Etches encouraged people not to wait to get a second shot with the same mRNA vaccine they got for dose one. RNA vaccines are interchangeable and what is needed is a second dose, benefiting both the recipient and the community, she explained.
I want people to appreciate that we do not know which vaccine supply is necessarily coming, so a decision to wait may mean for a while, Etches said.
And there is COVID still circulating in our community. We know that one dose is not providing the level of protection against the Delta variant we need to stop the transmission, so we were trying to get everyone to take advantage of that second dose.
Locally, about two hundred people have refused to get the vaccine available in recent days, said Emergency and Defense Services general manager Anthony Di Monte, who helps lead the spread of Ottawa City vaccines. Meanwhile, 18,000 vaccines were completed the day before.
A delayed delivery of the Pfizer vaccine prompted Ottawa to rely on the Moderna vaccine at its immunization clinics in recent days, reserving the Pfizer dose to 12- to 17-year-olds for whom Moderna has not been approved.
Across Ontario, the highest number of cases reported Wednesday was 57 in Toronto, 53 in the Waterloo region, 25 in the Peel region and 23 in the North Bay-Parry Sound region.
Every other health unit reported less than 12 new cases Wednesday. Apart from Ottawa, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington was the only region of the health unit in eastern Ontario with a number of cases in the last day, recording an additional case.
Eleven additional deaths were added to the total recorded in Ontario (now 9,093), while 295 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, up from 438 a week ago. There were 251 people in the ICU test positive for COVID-19 (less than 308 a week ago), although that number rose to 305 if you added those who were no longer positive.
A record 227,318 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, Elliott said.
COVID-19 LAJME NO OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health reported 15 new cases and an additional death on Wednesday. The number of active cases among the Ottawans continued to decline, standing at 161.
There were nine Ottawa residents hospitalized with COVID-19 confirmed, including three in the ICU. No new outbreaks were reported in the country.
Over the past seven days, Ottawa has seen a weekly COVID-19 incidence rate of 11.9 per 100,000, barely above the threshold for the yellow area under the provinces, the old frame coded with the COVID-19 response, which was accompanied by a weekly rate of incidence. from 10 to 24.9 percent.
In the other key indicators, the Ottawa weekly percentage of tests that were positive was 1.7 percent, while the seven-day average for the estimated R
