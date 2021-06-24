Australia sends 50,000 more vaccines to Fiji amid worsening COVID-19 crisis





COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in one of the most populous countries in the Pacific.

Why should global citizens care? The pandemic will end for everyone if the priority of vaccine sharing and fair distribution are set. Australia has already grown, promising to provide 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Fiji. Join the Global Citizen and take action on the United Nations Global Goals, including Goal 3 for good health and well-being for all here. Australia is sending one medical aid team and an additional 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccines for its eastern neighbor Fiji, while the Pacific island country faces an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, escalating poverty and increasing hunger. The medical team, consisting of Australians and New Zealanders, will work with Fijian Ministry of Health to administer infection control and provide health system management advice over the next month. Since April, Australia has shipped 200,000 vaccines and 1.3 million tonnes of equipment and supplies to Fiji. In a joint statement, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Pacific Minister Zed Seselja said the additional support, provided at the request of the Fijian government, shows Australia’s continued commitment to staying with the vuvu (family). ) our Fijian. “The health security of our close neighbors is a critical priority for Australia, Added Payne. Glad for the 50k delivery of the distributed 250k AstraZeneca now @Nadokoulu today to help @MOHFiji & @FijianGovtspread. Their efforts have seen 250k + Fijians get their first AZdose. stays with ours #vuvale through this pandemic & beyond. # Stronger togetherpic.twitter.com/ZPsRnN0CDC John Feakes (@AusHCFJ) June 21, 2021 The current Fijian eruption has marked a huge increase over the past week. In the last week of May, the nation recorded 244 confirmed cases. One week later, another 400 Fijians were infected, followed by an additional 785 in the week beginning June 14 an increase of 91% from the previous seven days. Under 50 cases have been registered throughout 2020. Sandra Bernklau, the UN Women Representative for the International Bureau of Fiji, stated that the socio-economic impact of COVID 19 on the nations economy has been profound. Globally, we have seen that COVID-19 affects men and women differently. We can see this happening in Fiji and the Pacific, where women are experiencing rising levels of violence as well as increased pressures to support themselves and their families with often reduced incomes, and in some cases a total loss of revenue, she said. In Fiji and the Pacific, women dominate the informal sector where if business ceases, income also stops. Many women working in the informal sector, including small and small businesses dependent on tourism, are particularly at risk. Some small business owners try to respect the assurance that they can operate safely during COVID 19 periods. Bernklau said she hopes the outbreak will be brought under control as vaccinations increase across the country. AROUND 250,000 Fiji, about 28% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since 22 June.







