There are no new community cases; no case of COVID-19 in managed isolation

There is no new COVID-19 case to report to the community in New Zealand today.

There is also no case to report on recent returnees to isolated managed facilities since the last Ministries update yesterday.

Seven previously reported cases have now been recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 17.

The average seven-day rolling of new cases detected at the border is one. As of January 1, 2021, there have been 76 historical cases, out of a total of 551 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,367.

Australian traveler visiting Wellington

Further public health advice was issued following an Australian traveler from Sydney, who was in Wellington last weekend, and came out positive about COVID-19 after their return to Australia.

The visitor was in Wellington from Saturday 19 June to Monday 21 June.

New South Wales health officials have confirmed an epidemiological link of the person who tested positive in the Bondi group, providing assurance that the person did not contract COVID-19 in Wellington. Visitor genome sorting is underway

Four initial close contacts in New Zealand who were previously identified are isolating, following public health advice, and all have returned negative test results.

So far, 420 people have been identified as contacts with them, 167 have been tested, 15 have returned a negative result and others are awaiting a test result.

Of the 420 people, a significant number of these people have been referred by Healthline, so they have already been given key public health information about isolation and testing. Of those people, 164 were spoken by our contact tracking team.

Wellingtonians and visitors were asked to check out places of interest

Locations of interest in Wellington, visited by the Australian traveler last weekend, have been published on the Ministry of Health website.

People who have been to these places at the appropriate time should immediately be isolated in their home or apartment and contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for testing advice.

The Ministries website will continue to be updated if other exposure sites are confirmed.

There is a notice of Section 70 of the Health Act setting out a legal requirement for all people who were in places of interest at the appropriate time to follow the instructions regarding isolation and testing.

Additional COVID-19 exam locations available in the Wellington area

There has been considerable demand for COVID-19 testing in the Wellington area.

Yesterday there were 6999 tests across the country, of which 2100 swabs were tested in the Wellington area five times more than the day before.

The COVID-19 test volume in the Wellington area is growing, with capacity for about 3,500 swabs to be tested today, and capacity for 4,500 swabs tomorrow.

In the Wellington area, testing priority is being given to individuals who have been in a place of interest at the given time and individuals who are symptomatic.

At this stage, you do not need to be tested if you have not been to a place of interest unless you are symptomatic.

It is very important that we first test those who are most at risk of COVID-19. Anyone who was in a place of interest or is symptomatic should call the Healthline at 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing and how to book a test.

People are asked to book in advance for a test.

Testing is available and continues to be provided, although there may be some times when people have to wait. Currently the Healthline report shows that callers may face a 20 minute delay in calls and they have deployed additional staff to receive calls.

Information on where to get tested is provided at Capital and Coast DHB, Hutt Valley DHB, Wairarapa DHB and Healthpoint. We are actively working to make the information more prominent and easier to find.

Additional testing stations are being provided today in the Wellington area. The list of test stations, and their hours, is given below:

Wellington Central, Taranaki Street 196-200. The site is fully booked today, but spaces are available close to Haitaitai Park and Wellington Regional Hospital.

Haitaitai Park, Ruahine Road. Open until 9pm and will reopen tomorrow at 10am.

Wellington Regional Hospital, park park from Te Hopai, near Main Road. Open 1pm 6pm and will reopen tomorrow at 8am.

Porirua, Bedford Street 178. It will be open until 9pm and reopen tomorrow at 8am.

Johnsonville Medical Center, 24 Moorefield Street. Open until 4.30pm and will reopen tomorrow at 9.30am.

Upper Hutt, Heretaunga Christian Center, 51 Lane Street. Open until 4.30pm.

Lower Hutt, High Street 729. Open until 4pm and will reopen tomorrow at 9am.

Kapiti, City of Coastal Coasts. Open 1pm to 5pm and will reopen tomorrow at 12.30pm.

Karori, Parkvale Street 11. Open 1pm 5pm and will reopen tomorrow at 1pm.

Wairarapa, located in various medical centers. Standard opening hours, and after-hours testing are provided at Masterton Medical Center, 4 Colombo Street.

The ministry reminds everyone that you please stay vigilant and stick to the basics: stay home if you are not well and get advice to get tested, wash your hands regularly, cough and sneeze on your elbow, wear masks or face masks throughout public transport and keep track of where you scanned QR codes wherever you go and enable Bluetooth tracking on the app dashboard.

Tips for travelers from New South Wales

Un quarantined travel with New South Wales (NSW) has been banned for 72 hours initially while investigating the source of infection of newly reported cases in Sydney.

There are now 31 recent community cases of COVID-19 in New South Wales, with new cases not having a clear connection to the group and being urgently investigated by Australian health officials.

The break will be reviewed again later today.

Anyone who has been to Norfolk Island alone and not to NSW is still entitled to free quarantine travel.

New Zealand health officials recently updated their advice for anyone already in New Zealand who recently visited the Sydneys Westfield Bondi Junction Mall.

NSW public health officials are continuing to add new places of interest. Anyone who has been in Sydney since June 11 should check out the NSW Health website.

Anyone in these places of interest at the specified hours should call the Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and self-isolated until a negative result returns.

Information on quarantine travel between New South Wales and New Zealand is available on the COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/quarantine-free-travel/australia/new- south-wales.

Travelers from Queensland

Queensland public health authorities on Sunday announced a new community case in an air crew employee. New Zealand health officials have determined that, at this time, the COVID-19 public health risk for New Zealand is low.

Anyone at Brisbane Airport at the DFO store between 4pm and 4:30 pm, or the Portuguese Family Center in Brisbane from 7pm on Saturday 19 June should contact Healthline, get tested and stay home until get a negative result.

More information can be found on the Queensland Health website: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing. Any other locations of interest will also be added to this web site.

New Zealand travelers from all over Australia:

You must meet the admission criteria before traveling, depending on their circumstances, this may include not traveling for 14 days if they have been to a place of interest, or having a pre-departure test if there is an order involving the State where they have been.

You must complete the Nau Mai Ra travel statement which allows contact trackers to come into contact with them if they have been to an affected area at the time but have since traveled to New Zealand.

Two sets of questions were asked if they had visited a place of interest. Passengers are questioned on departure from Australia by their airline and on arrival in New Zealand from Customs on eGate. If they answer yes, they are rejected by eGate and a customs official sends them to a booth. They also refer to the on-duty health team.

Advice is given on what to do if they become symptomatic.

Information testing

The total number of tests processed by the laboratories so far is 2,242,522.

On Wednesday, 6,999 tests were processed.

The average seven-day rolling stock is 4,486.

For all testing sites across the country visit the Healthpoint website.

These test data do not include the number of tests processed by Waikato DHB, as the systems remain dilapidated as a result of the cyber attack. Waikato data continues to be manually recorded and monitored. The data will be added to the list after the systems have recovered. Manual data show that Waikato is continuing to process about 200 tests a day since May 17th.

Wastewater testing

Wastewater testing continues to be part of the testing and monitoring of New Zealand’s strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

The ESR is now conducting daily tests on samples from the Wellington area. So far, nothing disturbing has been discovered.

NZ COVID tracker

NZ COVID Tracer has now registered 2,866,349 users.

Poster scans have reached 289,842,937 and users have created 11,156,283 diary entries.

There were 571,514 scans in the last 24 hours until noon yesterday.