The neighbor cut the tree exactly in half in the dispute over overloaded branches in the UK

A neighborhood dispute over a border tree has gone viral after a disgruntled UK neighbor took matters into his own hands and sawed a tree in half.

The photos show the tree, which was meticulously sawn in the middle after a neighbor was disappointed with the branches hanging on his property in Sheffield.

The Mistry family said sun they were “gutted” when they discovered their neighbors, Graham and Irene Lee, had called tree loppers to cut down half of the branches from the 5m tall tree.

The tree, which is understood to have been in place for 25 years, has been at the center of a long-running dispute between the Mistrys and Lees.

Bharat Mistry said his neighbors had complained that the birds in the trees were making a lot of noise and making a mess in their path before taking drastic action.

He said he saw it with horror as tree loppers hacked the established tree.

“He’s been there for 25 years and we would cut him into a ball shape by agreement with the neighbor and he has been good for that,” he said.

“But recently there were birds in the trees that you would expect at this time of year.

“He started by putting black stripes on the trees to stop the birds sitting there.

“Last weekend he said he would get a tree surgeon to cut it and we asked him not to do it, but they came on Friday and did it.”

The side tree has gone viral on social media and sparked debate on British media, including the famous TV talk show Jeremy Vine.

“It’s really small and it’s also a tree. I like trees, I think trees should be allowed to bloom and have a conversation with your neighbor, ”said presenter Jemma Forte.

Even host Jeremy Vine spoke of his disbelief.

“It got out of control, didn’t it?” It’s an escalation, it’s like they haven’t been able to find a way. I understand neighborhood disputes, but really? he said.

Bharat Mistry said his family was “absolutely desperate”.

“We begged and begged them not to do it, but their minds were full. “That tree was coming down,” he said.

“I believe he has the right to expect everything that depends on his wealth.

“But you have to ask, why would you do it after 25 years? It must have been no more than 3 feet on his land. “

Mr Mistry said his neighbor started complaining about the trees in March last year.

“I have not spoken to him since they cut him off,” he said.

“The weekend before last they said they were hiring a tree surgeon to cut it and they went out on Friday to do it.

“It ‘s really really sad to see because the tree has been there for so long and it’ s a really beautiful tree.”

