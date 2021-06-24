Demonstrators in BC legislature show support for arrested protesters of old-fashioned cuts – Victoria News





Opponents of the provincial government’s treatment of old-growth logging once again took to the BC legislature on Wednesday, this time to express support for counterparts in the woods that have been arrested. A group of over 50 demonstrators waved signs and received honks from vehicles passing near the intersection of Government and Belleville streets in the afternoon. The group then placed stones at the base of a tree on the legislature’s lawn, with each stone representing one of 271 people, since June 23, who have been arrested in the Fairy Creek watershed as the RCMP continues to enforce a court order. Over 50 demonstrators placed stones at a tree in the BC legislature on June 23, with each stone representing a person who was arrested while protesting old growth cuts. (Jake Romphf / News Staff) Tasha Diamant, the organizer of the demonstration, said crowds between 40 and 80 have come to the legislature regularly every Wednesday to express their opposition to the Prime Minister and his government over the old growth dossier. “Many times, we are asking John Horgan to keep his promise, which will protect the last part of old growth in British Columbia,” Diamant said. Demonstrators were also denouncing the RCMP presence and tactics in the watershed against what they called peaceful and unarmed protesters. “The RCMP should not have been (there) in the first place,” Diamant said. “Beyond it is excessive policing, it is absolute corruption.” One of the oldest demonstrators at the June 23 event was Christine Johnston, who has been a strong supporter of preserving old-growth forests for the past 50 years. She said forestry should be done in a sustainable and selective way, but should not involve cutting down old-growth trees. “Only a few species become really large and I would like to see these (preserved),” she said. The rock installation was a way to honor the arrested protesters, Diamant said, but was expected to be cleared by the legislature after the demonstrators left. She hoped a local business would take their case and give the rock installation a permanent home. Do you have a history tip? Email: [email protected] Follow us on Tweet AND Instagram, and as we in Facebook. Legislature BC Creek Fairy Basin







