Mukul submits appointment to be member of PAC | Kolkata News





Kolkata: The MLA of Krishnagar Uttar Mukul Roy, who left the BJP for Trinamool weeks ago, has submitted his nomination for inclusion in the prestigious Public Accounts Committee (PAC) committee of the West Bengal assembly.

Roy posted his appointment to the office of speakers Wednesday afternoon, on and over the nominations that the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP opposition presented to the chairman for the PAC, leaving indications that the committee was going to the polls.

The Bengal BJP feared such a move and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari had hastily filed a motion to oust President Biman Banerjee urging him to cancel membership in the Royce assembly because he had joined Trinamool after being elected MLA with a BJP ticket.

The PAC has 20 members who are elected by proportional representation. With Trinamool having 213 assembly members with a total of 294 and the opposition, including BJP and ISF, having 78, the panel will have 13 Trinamool members and 7 from BJP.

Both Trinamool and BJP have submitted the list of nominees to the speakers ‘office but neither has submitted Roys’ name on the party list.

Roy introduced his appointment as an individual MLA, bringing the total PAC nominations to 21. The situation is undoubtedly heading towards elections if an appointment of individual members is not canceled for technical reasons. In such a scenario, Roy has all the options because he will enjoy the support of Trinamool’s majority competitors.

This leads to the second part of the process, in which the speaker elects the PAC chairman from among the elected members. Former opposition leader Abdul Mannan said that under the convention, the post of PAC chairmen goes to the main opposition but there was no strong and fast rule.

Mayor Banerjee had appointed MLA Manas Bhunia chairman of the PAC in 2016 after he left Congress and joined Trinamool. The speaker did it despite opposition from the then LoP Mannan. The speaker can take the same path now even if LoP Adhikari opposes the move.

The parliamentary convention, for example, requires that Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha vice-president come from the opposition. But it never happened in Bengal, stressed an old MLA.

The PAC is the most important of the 41 standing committees of the assembly in Bengal. It reviews state government expenditures, its annual financial account, and has the power to seek explanations from state officials regarding financial matters during the review.

BJP MLAs would like Balurghat MLA economist and party Ashok Lahiri to take over the PAC chairmen. On the other hand, Trinamool might like a person who would go lenient with the government.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos