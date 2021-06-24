About 300 Pak nationals are being deported daily for immigration abuses from countries across the globe since 2015









ANI |

Updated: June 24, 2021 08:54 ISSHT

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Showing a “failure” of Pakistani missions abroad, over 283 Pakistani nationals are being deported from over a hundred countries every day since 2015 for illegal entry, having false travel documents or expiration of their work permits in host countries, reports said.

According to official data obtained exclusively from Geo News over 618,877 Pakistani nationals have been deported from 138 countries since 2015, The News International reported.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIA) officials said the deportees may not have received adequate support for Pakistani missions abroad, a move that has led to an alarming increase in deportees in recent years.

Over 72 percent of the total figures were deported from seven friendly countries namely Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Iran and Turkey. The average deportation of Pakistanis over the six-year period amounts to 321,590 (147 per day) from Saudi Arabia, which is 52 percent of the total deportation.

Over 61,403 Pakistanis were deported in 2015, 57,704 in 2016, 93,736 in 2017, 50,944 in 2018, 38,470 in 2019 and 19,333 deported from Saudi Arabia in 2020.

The UAE has deported more than 53,649 Pakistanis over the past six years. About 8,690 in 2015; 9,980 in 2016; 10,393 in 2017; 10,684 in 2018; 6,602 in 2019 and 7,300 in 2020. Iranian immigration staff sent about 136,930 Pakistanis in the last six years. Tehran handed over about 27,051 illegal immigrants to Pakistani border authorities at the Taftan border crossing in Balochistan in 2015, 25,808 in 2016, 21,623 in 2017, 25,563 in 2018, 17,470 in 2019 and 19,395 in 2020. Similarly, Omani authorities sent about 4,543 Pakistanis home in 2015, 1,794 in 2016, 3,165 in 2017, 2018 in 2018, 1,874 in 2019, and 1,743 last year. The UK has deported over 8,000 Pakistanis since 2015 on the grounds that they were living there without proper documentation. About 2,514 Pakistanis were deported in 2015, 1,889 in 2016, 1,769 in 2017, 1,007 in 2018, 603 in 2019 and 328 in 2020.

Over 32,300 Pakistanis were deported from Turkey in the last six years, with 7,347 in 2020, 11,119 in 2019, 4,452 in 2018, 4,925 in 2017, 2,127 in 2016 and over 2,320 in 2015.

More than 1,700 Pakistanis have been deported from the United States since 2015, with 166 in 2015, 212 in 2016, 285 in 2017, 293 in 2018, 372 in 2019 and 282 last year. Nearly 1,563 Pakistanis were deported by Thai authorities while Qatar deported 870 Pakistani nationals in the last six years. During those six years, some 6,230 Pakistanis were deported from Greece, with 706 illegal immigrants sent home last year. Indian immigration staff has sent about 243 Pakistanis in the last six years. Russian authorities have handed over about 564 illegal immigrants to Pakistani border authorities since 2015.

Similarly, Bahraini authorities have sent about 1,030 Pakistanis home since 2015, with 352 deportees in 2015, 183 in 2016, 136 in 2017, 168 in 2018, 140 in 2019 and 69 last year. Australian authorities deported about 203 Pakistanis since 2015 on the grounds that they were living there without proper documentation. About 183 Pakistanis have been deported from Bangladesh in the last six years.

South Africa sent home about 3,800 Pakistanis in the last six years while about 560 were deported from South Korea and 13 from Afghanistan during this period. While 350 Pakistanis were deported from China, 200 from Azerbaijan, Canada witnessed four deportations, Hong Kong deported 800 Pakistanis while France deported 756 Pakistanis during this period, according to official data obtained under RTI law by this correspondent.

FIA officials told Geo News, quoted by The News International, that new immigration policies adopted by various countries, particularly by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have created problems for migrants.

Some migrants managed to gain entry to other countries on the basis of suspicious documents usually prepared by their agents or human traffickers while some deportees deliberately shifted their documents to extend their illegal stay. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos