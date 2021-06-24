The neighbor cut the tree exactly in half in the dispute over overloaded branches in the UK





Lifestyle June 24, 2021

Neighbors got professionals to see the tree in half. Photo / 123rf

A neighborhood dispute over a tree in the UK has gone viral on social media after one of the neighbors took matters into his own hands and sawed the tree in half. Pictures of the tree precisely cut in half have gone viral on social media and become the subject of debate on British television. The Mistry and Lee families in Sheffield have been in a dispute over the tree for some time and the Mistry family told The Sun they were “sunk” when Lees cut down half of the 5 meter tall tree, which is understood to have been there for 25 years. According to Bharat Mistry, the Lee family had complained that the birds in the trees were too noisy and made a mess of their way. He says his neighbors hired a team of tree loppers to cut the tree in half while he watched in disbelief. “He’s been there for 25 years and we would cut him into a ball shape by agreement with the neighbor and he has been good at it,” Mistry told The Sun. “But recently there were birds in the trees that you would expect at this time of year. “He started by placing black stripes falling on the trees to stop the birds sitting there. “Last weekend he said he would get a tree surgeon to cut it and we asked him not to do it but they came on Friday and did it.” On social media, many accused the neighbors of being “small” and say sawing the tree is a step too far. I thought we had a neighbor from Hell, but that takes a lot of cookies pic.twitter.com/Xh5euWVenM – Derek Coates (@DerekCoates) June 21, 2021 The trees are not straightforward, it depends on who owns it. Neighbors! Mina was caught crawling next to my car pasting a red note on the side. I first reported it in 2014. it ’s a long time to coexist with ruined people in your way. #Hate crime #CCTV https://t.co/YHFHmNXnhV – Raffy Hamid Journalist and Publicist (@ Raffy1011) June 24, 2021 The two neighbors have cut a tree in half after a year-long brawl over bird nesting on the road and noise issues escalate Read the full story https://t.co/3B2PnZbCMB pic.twitter.com/y3ZzdzXDUf – Telegrafi (@Telegraph) June 23, 2021 The Misty family says they are “absolutely concerned” with the neighbors’ actions. “We begged them and begged them not to do it, but their minds were full. That tree was falling,” Bharat Mistry said. “I believe he has the right to expect anything that is dependent on his property. “But you have to ask, why after 25 years would you do it? It must have been no more than 3 meters on his land.”







