



BJP against the partition of West Bengal, says Dilip Ghosh Amid growing criticism against BJP over proposals by two of its MPs to create a union territory and a state carving parts of West Bengal, the party leadership on Tuesday warned leaders against violating the party line, which opposes any division of the party. state. The development comes days after BJP MP from Alipurduar John Barla and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan sparked a controversy seeking a Union territory for the districts of North Bengal and a separate state that includes the Junglemahal region and other areas of South Bengal. respectively. "Some of our leaders have made certain comments on their personal ability. It has nothing to do with our party line or opinion, which is against any form of division of Bengal. Everyone should remove the party line as a soldier. "The party line will not be tolerated," said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. Within hours of Ghosh's statement, Khan said he made those comments in his personal capacity. "I have asked for a separate state for the Junglemahal area as this is the request of the locals. There has been no development in the region. My comments are not the party's point of view," Khan said. John Barla again raised a controversial claim seeking a separate union territory that includes the districts of North Bengal. He claimed that the people who voted for BJP were being denied rations and 100-day work under the job guarantee scheme. "To get rid of such atrocities, I raised the demand that North Bengal be declared union territory. I will take up the issue with Delhi (leadership)," he said. READ MORE: Request for partition of Bengal part of BJP's biggest plot, says Adhir Ranjan READ MM MORE: What are you cooking? Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar, for the third time in two weeks







