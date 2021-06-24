Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino: Former Philippine President dies at 61





Popularly known as “Noynoy”, Aquino was the 15th president of the country , serving from 2010 to 2016 following the death of his mother, former President and democracy icon Corazon Aquino.

He died at the Capitol Medical Center near the capital Manila, the Philippine News Agency reported, adding that his family will issue a statement soon.

A trained economist, Aquino worked in the sugar family business before embarking on his political career in 1998. He served three terms as a Congressman in the House of Representatives before becoming a senator in 2007.

He was the only son of popular democracy icons Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino and former President Corazon. His father, a senator who opposed the rule of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was assassinated in 1983 when he returned home from exile in the United States.

The assassination shocked the nation and helped Marcos leave office in the 1986 People Power revolution. according to for Reuters. In 1987, while his mother was president, the rebels attacked her residence at Malacanang Palace in Manila, and Aquino barely escaped death. Three of his companions were killed and he was hit by five bullets – one of which is still stuck in his neck. His mother, who died in August 2009, served as president from 1986 to 1992. One month after her death, Aquino announced his candidacy for the presidency , saying his mother’s supporters had encouraged him to make an offer and continue the fight started by his parents to promote democracy in the Philippines. He won his 2010 election by a landslide, convincing voters that he was morally fit for the job and would represent ordinary Filipinos. His six-year term was marred by crises, including in 2015 when 44 police commandos were killed in a stalled operation to capture a wanted Malaysian militant allegedly behind the Bali bombings in 2002. In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful typhoons ever recorded, devastated central Philippines, killing more than 6,000 people and the destruction of towns and villages. Despite some gains in tackling corruption, his “Mr. Clean” image was tarnished by scandals over the misuse of public funds lawmakers that year, according to Reuters.

