PHC moved against the appointment of the authority of high-tech areas – Newspaper

PHC moved against the appointment of the authority of high-tech areas
PESHAWAR: A citizen on Wednesday challenged the appointment of the chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) to the Peshawar High Court claiming that Aamir Hashmi was appointed without fulfilling legal requirements and in violation of merit.
In the petition, Shafiullah Khan asked the court to declare the appointment of the STZA chairmen illegal and to set aside the notification of the Cabinet Divisions, 16 February 2021, of the purpose.
The applicant alleged that Aamir Hashmi had illegally exercised the powers of the mayors even before he was officially appointed to the senior position of the STZA.
He asked the court to set aside all the defendant’s moves since December 2020, including the formation of any commission such as the HR Committee and all the control of CVs and the brief selection and interviewing of candidates and subsequent selection and appointments by that commission or any board of which the illegally appointed chairman was a part.
The applicant alleges that Hashmi did so in violation of the rules
The petition filed through senior lawyer Alamzeb Khan said the appointment of the respondent as chairman of the STZA was done without holding interviews and any competitive process.
The applicant said that according to the Rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, the advertisement for the position of chairperson should be advertised in at least two major English and two main Urdu newspapers, but not fully considering that rule, the advertisement was published in only one Urdu newspaper and thus, intentionally restricting the publication of that advertisement.
He stated on 2 December 2020, the STZA was established by presidential decree and that under Rule 6 (a) (1) of the STZA, the Prime Minister was the chairman of the STZA board of governors.
The applicant said that the announcement for the post of STZA chairman was published in a Urdu daily on January 3, 2012, inviting applications from qualified candidates by January 18.
He said that the minimum qualification for the advertised position was a bachelor’s degree (master) in business administration, business management, IT, Electrical Engineering.
Similarly, he added that the candidate must have at least 20 years of experience in an information and communication technology company or organization, while an additional experience of at least five years was also required in an operating science and technology park.
Plaintiff alleged that long before that ad appeared, digital media, major newspapers, and online publications published stories about defendant Nr. 2 (Aamir Hashmi) as chairman of STZA since 16, 17, 18 and 22 December, 2020
He added that on January 4, 2021, the official website of STZA published the news of the appointment of the respondent as chairman by the Prime Minister, while on January 8, the official website of the Office of the Prime Minister through a press release announced that the appointment.
The applicant said interestingly, the official announcement of the appointment of the mayors was published by the Cabinet Division on 16 February.
He added that after the publication of the advertisement by the Cabinet Division, no observation commission was notified to check the applications.
The applicant alleged that the respondent did not have the required qualification for the post.
Published in Agim, 24 June 2021
