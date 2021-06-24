Covid-19: Wellingtonians wait to test station queues instead of traffic on the first day of level 2





With streets and offices smoother than usual for the first full day on alert level 2, Wellington held its breath for the latest Covid-19 figures and let out a sigh of relief. Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced Thursday at the 13:00 press conference that there were no positive cases in the community and the Sydney affair partner was asymptomatic and had turned out to be negative. But with the results of the genome sequence still pending, there was no word on whether man carried the more contagious Delta variant, this information was expected later today. Restrictions began at 6pm on Wednesday, with many jobs advising staff to work from home and public transportation more smoothly than usual. READ MORE:

1 NEWS There were fears that the man would have the Delta variant, which is circulating in Sydney. Mark Owen, Wellington System Manager for NZTA Waka Kotahi, said the blockage heading to Wellington this morning, from Tinakori Rd to the Terrace Tunnel, was relieved approximately 40 minutes earlier than usual, and traffic was even easier. during school holidays. Yesterday was the fourth largest day for calls in Healthline history, and there were more than 50 testing sites throughout the Wellington area. An additional downtown location will be deployed today or tomorrow, with the current capacity of around 3,500 tests set to rise to 4,500. General practitioners were also performing Covid tests, but appointments must be booked by phone ahead of time. Ross Giblin / Stuff Nurses in PPE clothing take tests at the Hataitai pop-up testing center in Wellington on Thursday. Hipkins said high demand was a good thing, but those who were not considered contact should leave the service free for those who needed it. Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield clarified that Jack Hackett’s Irish Pub and Four Kings were considered the same place and shared a QR code. Both were countries of interest. He reminded people that there was a legal requirement for those who visited places of interest to isolate and test. The government was under fire Thursday morning as a number of people, including health experts, asked why he had not moved faster to close the capital and contact those places of interest after discovering about the infected man in Sydney that evening. 1 NEWS Epidemiologist Michael Baker describes his concerns about the Wellington Covid-19 fear. Told about Epidemiologist Michael Baker stuff the situation was at a knife between a possible catastrophe and a restrained event. Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has urged Wellingtonians to stay calm and get tested if they visit one of the places of interest. Really it’s really, really important, we need those results, so we know people are clear. The capital will stay at the readiness level 2 until 11.59 pm on Sunday. The Cabinet would meet Sunday morning to review the alarm level settings.

