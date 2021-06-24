New evidence to answer the question ‘who exactly were the Anglo-Saxons?’ – ScienceDaily





A new study by archaeologists at the University of Sydney and Simon Fraser University in Vancouver has provided important new evidence to answer the question “Who exactly were the Anglo-Saxons?”

New findings based on the study of skeletal remains clearly show that the Anglo-Saxons were a vase of merging people from both migrant and local cultural groups and not a homogeneous group from Western Europe. Professor Keith Dobney at the University of Sydney said the team’s results showed that “the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms of early medieval Britain were very similar to contemporary Britain – full of people of different backgrounds who share a common language and culture”. The Anglo-Saxon period (or early Middle Ages) in England dates from the V-XI centuries AD. Early Anglo-Saxon dates to around 410-660 AD – with migration occurring throughout all but the last 100 years (ie 410-560AD). The study of ancient skulls Published in PLOS ONE, collaborative study by Professor Dobney at the University of Sydney and Dr. Kimberly Plomp and Professor Mark Collard at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, looked at the three-dimensional shape of the base of the skull. “Previous studies by paleoanthropologists have shown that the base of the human skull bears a signature of a form that can be used to track relationships between human populations in a manner similar to ancient DNA,” said Dr Plomp. “Based on this, we collected 3D data from appropriately dated skeletal collections from Britain and Denmark, and then analyzed the data to assess the descent of Anglo-Saxon individuals in the sample.” The researchers found that between two-thirds and three-quarters of the early Anglo-Saxon individuals were of continental European origin, while between one-fourth and one-third were of local origin. When they looked at skeletons dating to the Middle Anglo-Saxon period (several hundred years after the original migrants arrived), they found that 50 to 70 percent of the individuals were of local origin, while 30 to 50 percent were of continental European origin. , which probably indicates a change in the rate of migration and / or local adoption of the culture over time. “These findings tell us that being Anglo-Saxon was more likely a matter of language and culture, not genetics,” said Professor Collard. The debate over the Anglo-Saxons Although Anglo-Saxon origins can be clearly traced to a migration of German-speaking people from continental Europe between the 5th and 7th centuries AD, the number of individuals who settled in Britain is still disputed, as is the nature of their relationship with existing inhabitants. of the British Isles, most of whom were Romano-Celts. The persistent and unresolved argument is whether hordes of European invaders largely replaced the existing Roman-British inhabitants, or a smaller number of migrants settled and interacted with the natives, who then rapidly assimilated the new Anglo-American language and culture. Saxons? “The reason for the constant confusion is the apparent contradiction between early historical texts (written sometime after the events implying that newcomers were numerous and replaced the Romano-British population) and some recent biomolecular markers directly recovered directly from anglo skeletons. “Saxons seem to suggest that the number of immigrants was small,” said Professor Dobney. “Our new data stand at the interface of this debate and imply that early Anglo-Saxon society was a mixture of immigrants and immigrants and, instead of replacing the majority of the population, an acculturation process resulted in the English language and culture. “Saxon that was approved by a majority of the local population.” “It may be that this new cultural package was attractive, filling a void left at the end of the Roman occupation of Britain. Whatever the reason, it ignited the assurance for the English nation we have today – still made up of people of British descent. different who share the same language, “said Professor Dobney.

History source: mATERIALS provided by University of Sydney. Note: Content can be edited for style and length.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos