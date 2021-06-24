International
Alarm while the Conclave Modi is likely to sanctify the action of August 5 – Gazeta
Hurriyat leaders are not part of the commitment
Islamabad unlikely to accept action without restoring autonomous status to occupied Kashmir
Proof case for the signatories of the Gupkar Declaration
ISLAMABAD: In what is being seen in India as a major reversal of Narendra Modis’s rigid policy on Occupied Kashmir, the Indian PM will meet with pro-Indian Kashmiri leaders to resume the political process in the region, but the move is unlikely to the satisfaction of stakeholders in Kashmir.
Modi would meet with political figures from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (today), which would be the first high-level engagement between pro-India leaders from Occupied Kashmir and the Center since August 2019 when India revoked autonomy of the regions by removing Article 370 of its constitution and dividing it into two parts. Therefore, the meeting is being pursued vigorously on both sides of the Control Line.
Guests at the meeting include former Prime Minister of Occupied Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah (National Conference), Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress) and Mufti Mehbooba (People’s Democratic Party) three of whom were arrested by Indian authorities following the movement of 5 August. Others joining the meeting are Tara Chand, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta, Yusuf Tarigami, Altaf Bukhari, Sajjad Lone, GA Mir, Ravidner Raina and Bhim Singh.
All Hurriyat Conference Parties (APHC) would not be part of the engagement.
Therefore, the meeting is being seen in Islamabad as an attempt by Delhi to legitimize its August 5 action, which was heavily criticized in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, making small concessions and also to advance its agenda without giving any meaningful relief for the Kashmiris. The only beneficiaries, as he thinks in Pakistan, would be the pro-Indian political classes of the occupied valleys who could get some sort of rehabilitation an old Indian trick.
What’s on the table?
Beingshte said there would be no agenda for the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Kashmiri leaders and they would generally discuss the situation in Occupied Kashmir.
But insiders say talks will revolve around the upcoming state elections in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the designation of constituencies and the granting of citizenship to the region through another constitutional change.
The BJP government is seeking demarcation to add at least seven Hindu-dominated Jammu constituencies to dominate the next state assembly whenever elections are held. Therefore, at risk for some of the participating leaders would be their strategic concern to maintain their numerical strength in the next assembly.
The other issue is the granting of identity to the region through the granting of citizenship. According to the Indian constitution, the occupied area is currently a union territory.
While Pakistan reportedly during back-channel contacts urged India to reverse its August 5 move to move forward in bilateral relations, the key question here is whether the restoration of pure citizenship would satisfy Pakistan and the people of occupied Kashmir. Apparently, the answer is no.
Although there has been no official statement from Islamabad for the upcoming meeting, background interviews reveal that citizenship without the restoration of special autonomous status to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would not be acceptable to Pakistan.
Islamabad therefore wants Delhi to review its August 5 actions and reinstate Articles 370 and 35-A.
Meanwhile, it would be interesting to see how pro-Indian Kashmiri politicians, sitting at the table, would respond to this possible move by Modi.
With the exception of Mufti Mehbooba, other Kashmiri leaders in their individual dealings before June 24 with the Indian authorities reportedly showed flexibility on the issue of statelessness without autonomy. But at a meeting of the Alliance of Peoples for the Gupkar Declaration on Tuesday, the constituent parties in addition to deciding to attend the meeting agreed to hold a common position on the issues to be negotiated there.
These parties in the past, through two Gupkar Declarations, had pledged to work collectively to restore the identity, autonomy and special status of the state through the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A. It would be worth looking at whether these leaders honor their commitments made in the Gupkar Declaration or pursue their individual political considerations and accept citizenship without autonomy.
Published in Agim, 24 June 2021
