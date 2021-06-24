



Tuesday scored one historic moment for climate justice advocates. An international bar association of lawyers published a new legal definition of ekocid, reports mass destruction of the environment Guardian. The panel hopes on International Criminal Court will adopt this definition, making ecosystem an internationally applicable crime, compared to war crimes, says Al Jazeera.

Under the new definition, business leaders and government leaders could be prosecuted for ecocidal crimes, reports NBC News. What is ecocide? A new legal definition of ecocide was unveiled on Tuesday after months of work. The definition aims to be general while targeting large-scale environmental damage actions, not small daily activities, most people participate in which contribute to environmental damage for a long time, says Guardian. The draft law defines ecocide as illegal or improper acts committed with the knowledge that there is a substantial likelihood of severe or widespread or long-term damage to the environment caused by those acts, for NBC News. The proposed legislation does not include a list of examples of ecocide. Deforestation, nuclear accidents, oil spills, oil drilling and the killing of protected species can all qualify as ecocidal crimes, he says Guardian. Ecocide would involve reckless neglect of the environment, leading to serious adverse changes, disruption or damage to any element of the environment, says the new definition for Al Jazeera.

Ecocidal damage would extend beyond a limited geographical area, cross state borders, or (suffer) from an entire ecosystem or species or a large number of human beings, and cause irreversible damage or damage that does not are naturally fixed within a reasonable period of time, he says Al Jazeera. What if the International Criminal Court approves this? If approved by International Criminal Court, ecocide would be the fifth crime the court pursues. Government executives and corporate leaders can be held responsible for major environmental disasters, says NBC News. The International Criminal Court prosecutes only four crimes: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression, he says. Al Jazeera.

Corporations that cause environmental damage currently only face financial charges. Will ecocid become an international crime? The process of ecocide becoming an international crime can take from four to five years, he says Al Jazeera: First, one of the 123 member states of the International Criminal Court must propose legislation as an amendment to the statutes of the courts.

The annual assembly, held in December, will vote on whether to consider the bill, NBC News reported.

If the attempt passes this vote, member states will debate the specifics of the change.

Finally, a two-thirds majority vote is needed to ratify the amendment. Supporters of the initiative hope the new definition could spur changes in domestic courts and discourage future ecocidal behavior, even if the International Criminal Court does not approve the effort, according to NBC News.

