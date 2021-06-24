The world’s largest swimming lesson returns to Veterans Memorial Park | tidings





HUDSON Water safety was the theme of the June 17 morning at Veterans Memorial Park. Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources invited area youth to attend the World’s Greatest Swimming Lesson Annual, a promotional event created to raise awareness of the importance of teaching children to swim and prevent drowning . Swimming lessons took place in swimming pools across the United States and around the globe on June 17, and Pasco Parks and Aquatics Coordinator Alicia Szilagyi said it was good to be back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Making a large group like this come out and be able to touch so many people within 30 minutes is simply extraordinary, Szilagyi said a few minutes before the Hudson event happened. The next location of Pasco Countys, which hosted one of the World’s Greatest Swimming Lessons events, was at the Seal Swim School in Wesley Chapel. I love it because the first 10 minutes we talk about water safety and educate them on what to do in an emergency, Szilagyi said. I feel like education is sometimes forgotten, and water safety is so important in general. This year’s event in Hudson attracted nearly 70 registered youths, and Pasco Parks and Rec had nine swimming instructors in the pool in addition to the service rescue guards who supervised the lessons. The children were divided into nine age-based groups and instructors guided them through a range of safety techniques, such as proper entry and exit from the pools, calling for emergency help, and helping someone get out of the pool. The world’s largest swimming lesson was created in 2010 by the World Water Association as a global public relations event supported by water environments, water parks, swimming pools, swimming schools, YMCAs and other entities . According to WLSL.org, “The event serves as a platform to help the global water industry work together to raise awareness of the fundamental importance of teaching children to swim to prevent drowning.” In addition to being able to re-host the global water safety event, Szilagyi said the Veterans Memorial Park pool is back at full capacity, which is a maximum of 150 guests at a time. COVID limited swimming lessons to individual, private sessions last year, Szilagyi said, but group sessions are back. More information on daily swimming rates, season passes and lessons can be found on the county website at PascoCountyFL.net/3323/Pool-Park-Memorial-Veterans.

